Father’s Day is always a reminder of a few things. First and foremost, how much I miss my father. How much I enjoy being a father. How great my late brother and brothers-in-law were as fathers and the Cleveland Cavaliers winning a championship five years ago.

2016 feels like yesterday some days and eons ago other days. My partner on the radio, Jeff Phelps, has an amazing way for handling anybody who wants to shoot down the importance of the Cavs’ championship to our community psyche.

“Did you enjoy the parade?” Phelps has said over and over during the past five years. He is right.

Trailing 3-1 in the series and battling back to win a championship is something no Cleveland sports fans will ever forget. It is also a soft reminder that the Indians had the script flipped on them against the Chicago Cubs in the World Series just a few months later.

When the Cavs won the championship, I was lucky enough to be in San Francisco covering the series on both radio and TV. In the final moment of the game, I was in the media working room. I was standing next to Brian Windhorst of ESPN. I watched the clock read 0:00, I checked the score. The Cavs had more points. Down the hall, I heard a familiar voice from Cleveland yelling in jubilation that the Cavs have claimed the title.

The same emotion that voice was yelling down the hall was about to be duplicated with the same eruption about to spill from my voice. Windhorst looked at me, I looked at the beat writers from San Francisco covering the Warriors, also in the room, and suddenly it felt like “Windy” and I were in the same journalism class at Kent State where they told us, “There is no cheering allowed in the press box.”

It was the most amazing and empty feeling I have ever had. On one hand, I was there for the best sports moment in the last half-century. On the other hand, my family was 3,000 miles away and I wanted to share the moment with them. Especially my dad.

Father’s Day will always be a reminder that a championship did happen in my lifetime for Cleveland sports fans. But, also a reminder of how as children, we are so greatly impacted by the guidance and wisdom of the countless hours of the people who have raised us.

The lessons learned by the championship are much the same as the lessons many of our fathers (and mothers) taught us when we were young. Nothing comes easy. You must keep working to get better. Quitting should not be an option, if you know the goal is within reach.

The Cavs are a long way from a championship team. They moved up in the July 29 NBA draft, drawing the third overall pick, during the draft lottery June 22. If the Indians can get healthy, they could make the end of the summer remarkably interesting. There is a ton of pressure on the Browns to deliver this season. If there has ever been a year to buy into the hype, this sure feels like it.

A nice, cold parade on Valentine’s Day would be a great way to link the thoughts of a Super Bowl to a loved one.

Goodbye to Crew Stadium

Hello and goodbye. Last weekend, I took one last drive by historic Crew Stadium in Columbus while it was still the home of the Crew. The Major League Soccer team played the final game on the banks of Interstate 71 just north of downtown Columbus.

It seems like just yesterday the team played the first game in Ohio Stadium with huge seat covers to make the mammoth venue seem smaller. The Crew wanted to move to suburban Dublin, but that was shot down by voters in the late 1990s. I’m not sure Dublin would have been a good fit.

Putting the black and gold on the edge of the state fairgrounds helped the team. It made the team more accessible to a greater population of Central Ohio.

So much pride was instilled when the Hunt family was able to privately fund the first soccer-specific stadium in the country. On June 19, the Crew said goodbye to its home since 1999 with a 2-0 win over Chicago Fire FC. Fitting the first goal and the last goal at the stadium were both scored by No. 11, Jeff Cunningham in 1999 and Gysal Zardes in the finale.

The team will move into a spectacular new venue, Lower.com Field, July 3 against the New England Revolution.

