What does the Josh Allen $258 million contract mean for Baker Mayfield?

Football is here from now through February. From NFL preseason to the Super Bowl, high school, college and pros, all are underway and ready to fill your weekend.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about filling the void with the go-to Cleveland Browns story when there is nothing left to talk about – Baker Mayfield’s contract.

The heat was turned up last week when the Buffalo Bills extended quarterback Josh Allen’s contract by six years. The deal is reported to be worth $258 million, with $150 million guaranteed. There have been questions about what quarterback from the 2018 NFL draft class would get an extension first. The Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Allen or Mayfield.

My thought was Jackson would have the deal done first. After all, it was believed his mother was involved in negotiations. Jackson is not using a traditional agent for renegotiations. Still, the thought of my mother being in the room during a negotiation would be enough for me to win any battle. After all, she led the charge to make sure my pants fit by embarrassing me with the only way moms knew how to back in the 1970s. Imagine what she could do against an NFL front office.

Sadly, Jackson’s mother is not in the negotiations according to Mike Florio of profootballtalk.com, which really takes all the fun out of the story.

The Browns have three contracts that would clean up things before the season – those of defensive back and former Macedonia Nordonia knight and Ohio State University Buckeye Denzel Ward; offensive lineman Wyatt Teller; and Mayfield. All signs point toward Ward getting the next deal.

Mayfield is saying all the right things. He wants to be in Cleveland. He’s worried about the next play in game or practice, not his contract. Things are going in the right direction. Think about the fact the Browns had 20,000-plus fans show up for a practice last weekend. We have not had this hype and positivity surrounding the franchise in decades. I hope the contract talk is out of the way before the Browns open the season Sept. 12 at Kansas City. I know it’s just one game, but the price could go up with a great performance against the AFC’s top team.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield have done a good job keeping the focus on football. Allen’s contract sheds light on unfinished business for the team. It is a controllable distraction. The Browns must balance the ability to keep players long term under the salary cap and pay Mayfield. Mayfield may have to show flexibility in the numbers to keep the other guys on a paper all-pro offense to keep it together. If nothing else, it keeps the story going. After he signs, the next story will be, “Was it worth it?”

Maccabi Games to return in 2022

Welcome back.

After two years off, the Maccabi Games will return to San Diego next summer. The event features athletes from North America ages 13 to 16 competing in about a dozen competitions, including baseball, track and field, swimming, golf, basketball, tennis, ice hockey and others. Maccabi also features Artsfest, where competitions in visual arts, musical theater, rock band and culinary lead the way.

For more information on joining Team Cleveland, contact Kelly Millstone at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, or Jeanna Brownlee at the JCC of Greater Columbus at jeannabrownlee@columbusjcc.org. Look for announcements on registration in the next few weeks.

I was lucky enough to coach the boys’/girls’ ice hockey team with Shaker Heights’ Mike Berg in 2019 in Maccabi Games in Detroit. It was an amazing event. The pride in representing Cleveland and putting together a Jewish hockey team from Cleveland was something I never thought I would see. It really is a rare opportunity for these athletes not only to participate in an Olympic-type event, but also to experience the community feeling of Judaism at all branches.

The great Cleveland connection to the Detroit games was Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert. The Gilbert family opened its Detroit heart and wallet to make the Detroit games a success. The family’s contributions from the opening ceremonies at Little Caesars Arena to the nightly social events did not go unnoticed. I left wondering what the Maccabi Games in Cleveland would look like. We have great venues that could handle the event. It would be an amazing way to showcase our great community and our city.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan.