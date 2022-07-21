Schadick.JPG

Jesse Schadick

 Submitted photo

Disclaimer

The Cleveland Jewish News does not make endorsements of political candidates and/or political or other ballot issues on any level. Letters, commentaries, opinions, advertisements and online posts appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News, on cjn.org or our social media pages do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.

Congratulations to Gilmour Academy sophomore figure skater Jesse Schadick. After skating a flawless, clean program in suburban Boston last week, he was honored by capturing the silver medal at the 2022 Excel National Festival.

His second-place finish in the boys juvenile division capped off a long road that started by qualifying in the top six in the Midwest to make the national competition.

Schadick attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood before going to Gilmour. The Gates Mills school is perfect for future figure skaters with two ice rinks on campus.

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags