Congratulations to Gilmour Academy sophomore figure skater Jesse Schadick. After skating a flawless, clean program in suburban Boston last week, he was honored by capturing the silver medal at the 2022 Excel National Festival.
His second-place finish in the boys juvenile division capped off a long road that started by qualifying in the top six in the Midwest to make the national competition.
Schadick attended the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood before going to Gilmour. The Gates Mills school is perfect for future figure skaters with two ice rinks on campus.