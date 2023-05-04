The NFL draft has come and gone. Looking over the draft grades like a teacher with a red pen, it appears the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals are somewhere in the B-minus range. Cincinnati enjoyed all the excitement of having a pick in the first and second rounds, while the Browns had to wait until the third round to call a name.
Cincinnati did what the Bengals do – no trades. They took Myles Murphy, a defensive end from Clemson in the first round. The Browns selected wide receiver Cedric Tillman from Tennessee in the third round.
I’m not really sure how to grade the Browns’ draft, considering wide receiver was not really the top priority. But, it was the third round, so I can understand it. If you want to make Browns’ fans a little happier about the draft, throw in a couple of Ohio State Buckeyes. Not having a splashy pick and selecting Buckeyes in Cleveland is like throwing some cologne on after working out.
The Browns grabbed two OSU offensive linemen – Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler. The Browns did trade their seventh-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for a sixth-round pick next year.
Here’s my deep analysis on this one, but talk to me after the season. I can’t begin to tell you how many years I have looked at draft classes and said, “Wow, is this team going to be great,” only to ask myself what was I thinking at the end of the season.
Both the Browns and Bengals are in good spots after this year’s draft. How many starters do you think they drafted is the real the question. The Bengals should feel good about Murphy. Cincinnati head coach Zack Taylor said he will be in the rotation immediately. Tillman joins a very crowded receiving room in Cleveland, but could work his way into the starting lineup.
We all know the Browns love to keep players they have drafted, but this will be the year General Manager Andrew Berry will have to make some difficult decisions about players they previously drafted, which means things are going in the right direction. But Cleveland’s future depends on quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watching everybody else pick April 27 is more proof that it’s all on Watson.
It was a great first round for the Buckeyes with three players being drafted in the first round. I hope quarterback C.J. Stroud has a successful year in Houston. His ability to drop the ball into a receiver’s hands really was a fun thing to watch in Columbus. He also had first round NFL draft picks to throw to in Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, plus, Marvin Harrison, who will be a first-round pick next season.
The Browns also snuck in the fact they are going to train in West Virginia before the 2023 Hall of Fame Game. The practices will be from July 22 to July 30 and will be closed to the public. They will be at The Greenbrier in White Sulpher Springs. It’s s a good fit for the Browns before they have open practices in Berea. The fact the Browns have an extra preseason game allows them an extra week of practice.
Cavs get Knick-ed, bruised in first round of playoffs
The Cleveland Cavaliers season came to a quick close last week. They were out muscled and out played by the New York Knicks. Yes, they had a great regular season with more than 50 wins, but we live in the shadow of the LeBron James era. Fans want wins in the playoffs. General Manger Kobe Altman did recognize that the series against the Knicks did exploit the team’s weaknesses.
Hanging your hat on a great regular season is a waste of time. Recent proof is the Boston Bruins, who won a record 65 games and landed 135 points. They will tell you that after losing to the second wild card team Florida Panthers. The Los Angeles Lakers survived the play-in series and knocked Memphis out in the NBA.
The pressure will be on Altman next season. He is all in with J.B. Bickerstaff heading into this offseason. Let’s see how long that lasts going into next season. Let’s not forget the Cavs were not afraid to fire a coach who was in the NBA Finals and was in first place in David Blatt. The Cavs, set the bar by grabbing a fourth seed, so now they will need to win a playoff series next year to keep it moving.
Along those lines on April 30, it was difficult not to look at some of the games going on and wonder what if. Miami Heat forward Kevin Love continues to make Cavs’ fans wonder why they couldn’t have worked things out for this season.
Blue Jacket Star – but not in Columbus
Also, in both NHL night games April 30, seven former Columbus Blue Jackets, came up huge. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the Florida Panthers upset of the Boston Bruins. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored two goals to help the Seattle Kraken win the franchise’s first playoff series. Bjorkstrand was a huge part of the Cleveland Monsters 2016 Calder Cup championship team.
Students win big with Beachwood 100
Big thanks to the Beachwood 100 group for letting me emcee its annual first responders scholarship winner’s awards ceremony last week. It doesn’t normally happen, but all four recipients were students of Beachwood police officers. Each award winner read their essay at the event. It showed how the COVID-19 pandemic will have a long-lasting impact on the students of this decade. It was also a reminder the children of first responders know their parents put there lives on the line every day.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.