Spring is here and this might be one of the best times in Cleveland sports history.
All the professional teams are heading in the right direction.
The Cavaliers’ first-round playoff match-up against the New York Knicks should be the best opening series in the NBA.
I’m still tired of hearing that this is the first time the Cavs have made a playoff outside of the LeBron James era and since Mike Fratello was the coach. It comes off as a negative reflection on the organization. I will never regret both LeBron eras. It was a magical run. The fans expected to be in the NBA Finals every year. It’s still a hangover. This should be the headache reliever to change our expected outcomes to be. Let’s hope this series will push us into the future, rather, than having us living in the past.
Even Charles Barkley said on TNT April 11 the Cavs-Knicks series is the only one worth watching.
Still, I am not sure how history will look back on what we are watching now. It feels like seeds have been planted.
The last few weeks, the Cavs’ dependency on Donovan Mitchell is a little scary. Any time you are asking a player to score 40 points per game, you know your weaknesses will show, especially in a best of seven series.
When Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen and Mitchell move the ball late in the game, the Cavs are a very hard team to beat. It is awesome to watch. My fingers are crossed that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is going to use Danny Green in the playoffs. I’m wondering if that is a bunny he will pull out of his hat for 15 minutes per game. It piqued my interest that he was able to contribute in the season’s last few meaningless games. He looks healthy, but I’m not banking on it.
This is a great opportunity for Bickerstaff to put his mark on the Cavs. He has been playing the starters a ton of minutes all season. This week off might be the best thing that has happened to the team. It gives Isaac Okoro’s knee a chance to heal. After 76 games, his body needed the rest. The same time off for Okoro is also a chance for the Knicks’ Julius Randle to shake off his ankle injury. On April 11, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told the media he was making progress and was day to day.
No matter how this series plays out, the season has been a success in Cleveland. After getting knocked out in the play-in tournament last season, and moving into a spot with home court advantage, this year makes this team a winner no matter what the outcome. Let’s hope we are talking Cavs until June.
Guardians gain respect quickly
It is amazing to see how much respect the Guardians have gathered in just one year. Prior to Jose Ramírez’s contract extension right before the start of last season, the organization felt like a group of guys called up from Columbus. I’m not sure anybody was running out to buy Guardians’ jerseys for their kids.
One season later, that young team fears no one. You know the names by now. Ramirez and Shane Bieber were already household names. But, Andres Gimenez, Miles Straw, Emmanuel Clase and Tristian McKenzie are in our everyday baseball vocabulary. The team is doing a great job of getting players to sign long-term before they command out-of-control contracts. Guided by a forward-thinking front office and a drama-free relationship with the best manager in baseball, Terry Francona, the Guardians are poised to be locked into competitive baseball for years to come.
It’s interesting how the heat on the Dolan Family has settled down. Maybe it is the thought that ownership will be up in the air five years into the team’s latest agreement with the minority group fronted by the name of David Blitzer. Blitzer’s group owns part of the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA, the New Jersey Devils of the NHL and the Real Salt Lake in the MLS. He is a part of a group that will have an option to buy out the Dolan family.
Call it “Modell anxiety” after then-owner of the Cleveland Browns Art Modell moved the Browns to Baltimore. But I worry about owners with no tie to the city. It is why I embrace the Dolans as an ownership group, even when players leave for big money. The good news about the minority group is that Matt Kaulig is a part of that team.
He built his financial impact through Hudson-based company LeafFilter. The former University of Akron quarterback, quickly made an impact on the NASCAR circuit. He has arrived on the NASCAR scene. His proof is even having two cars in every race. His teams have made a quick impact on the circuit. Kaulig is committed to watching Northeast Ohio sports teams grow. He may not have been born in Cleveland, but, he and his team are in it for the long haul.
The crowds and energy around the Guardians right now are electric. The name change is in the rear-view mirror. Call them what you want, the product is what really counts. If they can shave a half-hour off the game by putting in a pitch clock, I wish we could fast forward to October. Until then, I am going to enjoy this ride.
Browns headed in right direction
The Browns’ front office seems to have added the free-agent pieces the team needs. Maybe another linebacker and a wide receiver are needed. General Manager Andrew Berry looks to have built a playoff contender. The investment is not in question. They have invested. Now, will the Deshaun Watson deal pay off? The time is now. Expectations should be high.
As much as the fans are waiting for a playoff team, Berea should expect nothing less. I’m done playing the schedule game every year. I like the fact that I don’t have to debate what the Browns will do with the first overall pick. I’ll watch the draft, root for the local guys to hear their named called and go on with my day. That’s what winning franchises do every year. I could get used to not caring about the draft. It’s been our Super Bowl for far too long.
It’s a ton of pressure for Watson. For our sake, let’s hope he can turn coal into diamonds. After all, Superman could make it happen. Is that asking too much?
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.