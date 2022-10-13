Here we go. The New York Yankees are in town for Game 3 Oct. 15 as the American League Division Series rolls on after starting the week in New York. The Yankees won Game 1 Oct. 11, 4-1. Game 2 was scheduled for Oct. 13.
It was great to see the reaction Oct. 9 when Cleveland Guardians’ Triston McKenzie and Oscar Gonzalez were introduced before the Cleveland Browns game. Fans in the stadium gave them a standing ovation before another stress-filled Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. This might go down as one of the most exciting and unexpected seasons’ in Cleveland baseball history.
The amazing thought heading into this series against New York was that Gonzalez, the hero of the Tampa Bay series was left off the 40-man roster and was exposed to the rest of the league in the Rule 5 draft. Gonzalez looks the part of hero, and played it, too. His choice of using the theme to “SpongeBob SquarePants” as his walk-up song will be legendary. He did it because kids love it. Imagine that, growing the game to kids so they can love the game too. It’s a place where the Major League Baseball’s marketing department has failed.
Once again, the Browns are testing the will of the fan base each and every game. I’m not sure there are enough fingers to point out how the Browns found another way to lose at FirstEnergy Stadium. What do you want to fix first? The two-point loss to the Los Angeles Chargers was a potpourri of mishaps? The 15-yard penalties? The defense’s struggles stopping the worst-running attack in the NFL heading into last week? Quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s third interception in the final three minutes for the third time this year? The missed field goals by rookie Cade York? Coach Kevin Stefanski’s call to go for it on fourth down in the third quarter and gift the Chargers three points in a game they lost by two. There are plenty of places to shoulder the blame. I do give Stefanski credit. He will never throw anybody on his staff or players under the bus. The “I need to do a better job” is OK when you are winning games. The problem is if you play that card too many times, you are giving the owner of any team the ammo to send you packing.
I’m not in a hurry to fire any more Browns coaches in my lifetime. If the defense continues to struggle, it will be interesting to see if Stefanski hands the play calling over to offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. The defense needs help. I get a ton of feedback about replacing defensive coordinator Joe Woods. It’s frustrating to hear the defense is struggling to communicate. Stefanski may not want to give up the play calling, but the attention to detail is lacking on the defensive side of the ball. He might have to make a change, even if it is just the tail wagging the dog, but at least it gives us the optical illusion of change.
I listen to the calls on my radio show about how this team should be 5-0 or 4-1. It could also be 1-4. Quarterback Deshaun Watson returned to the Berea facility this week. Stefanski acted like he didn’t even know what the rules are for what he can and can’t do while in the facility. I get it. Selective memory is great for a head coach, but it’s even better when your team is not underachieving. Winning will cure all for the Browns.
Former Browns head coach Bill Belichick is bringing his New England Patriots Oct. 16. This would be a good time to get back to .500. New England is using third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe to replace both starter Mac Jones and Cleveland St. Ignatius graduate Brian Hoyer at quarterback, who are both are injured.
Most Browns fans cringe at the thought of the former Browns head coach coming to town. It doesn’t matter if he created a football team out of third graders with two days of practice, he would find away to win against the Browns. The “Hoodie” is 8-2 against the Browns since taking over in New England in 2000.
Let’s see if the Browns can take advantage of a young quarterback this week. Because the Browns round out the first half of the season with a game at Baltimore next week, then host Cincinnati on Monday Night Football on Oct. 31. They have a bye week the first week of November.
Bye week finally stops Buckeyes
It took six games, but the Ohio State Buckeyes found a way to be stopped – by having no game this week.
It was announced on Oct. 10 that the home game against Iowa Oct. 22 will be a noon kickoff on the FOX television network.
It is amazing to watch this team grow every week. The Buckeyes look like a video game against other teams. I used to look forward to watching match-ups against Wisconsin and Michigan State. OSU looks like an NFL team against everybody else this season. The Buckeyes are an amazing 28 for 28 inside the red zone this season. They have scored just two field goals and 26 touchdowns.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is getting better and more confident every week. Even after throwing a pick six to Michigan State’s Charles Brantley, he shook it off in stride and finished off his 381-yard, six-touchdown day by the end of the third quarter.
A part of me wants to hit fast forward to the Michigan game on Thanksgiving weekend, but I am really enjoying watching the little things get better and more experienced each week with the Bucks. It was difficult not to notice defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr.’s performance with 2.5 sacks against the Spartans.
Here’s hoping that the folks in East Lansing, Mich., don’t get antsy with head coach Mel Tucker too quick. The Cleveland Heights graduate signed a 10-year, $95-million contract last year.
Prep playoffs two weeks away
There are just two weeks to go in the high school football season before the playoffs start. Joeeitel.com does an amazing job of letting you know where teams stand.
Sixteen teams make it from each region and there are seven divisions and 28 regions.
Cleveland Heights, Mentor, Hudson and Cleveland Glenville have already qualified. Macedonia Nordonia, Solon, Aurora, University School, Gilmour, Hawken and Bainbridge Kenston all control their own destiny. Mayfield is in the top 16, but needs a little help to control its destiny. Euclid, Shaker Heights, Twinsburg, Lyndhurst Brush, East Cleveland Shaw, Orange and Beachwood are on the outside looking in.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.