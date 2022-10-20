Sadly, the Cleveland Guardians season came to an end Oct. 18 with a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in game 5 of the ALDS. We could sit around and argue about why they decided to start Aaron Civale in a decisive game five against the Yankees. The Bronx Bombers shelled Civale early in the season and picked right back up before he could get a second out in the first inning. We could also question manager Terry Francona about his use of challenges in the game.
I get it, I understand it. But, for a moment it is a breath of fresh air to be talking about these problems. They are baseball problems. Your love or hate for the Dolan ownership group or you swore off the team because the league put a full-court press on the franchise to change the name from Indians to Guardians this season didn’t matter. How many tickets sold didn’t matter. None of the off-the-field stuff has mattered for almost two months.
When Oscar Gonzales hit the game winner Oct. 15, it was about baseball. If you didn’t cheer as a Cleveland baseball fan, you need to check your pulse. Many of you have invested your heart into this franchise for decades. Your energy was amazing last weekend. It matched what this young team, with leaders like Jose Ramirez and Francona, worked on all season. They are playing and coaching the game the hard way.
This team has a bright future. If you are still mad at ownership, it looks like a changing of the guard (no pun intended) is coming with the group led by David Blitzer. I am bummed the Guardians didn’t make it to the American League Championship Series. But, everything looks like it’s going in the right direction. This includes guys in the minors we are going to see in the future.
If nothing less, the players on the field have earned my respect for a magical summer that started with a star player, who took less money to stay here for the future. It ended with a silly song about a cartoon character who lives under the sea.
It all set the tone for the next chapter in Cleveland baseball history.
Browns' season fading fast
What felt like a season of hope is quickly turning into a season of failure for the Cleveland Browns.
It was difficult not to look at the Browns as a team on the rise. The roster looked like it would be a strong one and all backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett had to do was be a place holder until Deshaun Watson took over in week 12. The hopes for a third trip to the playoffs since 1999 seemed to be in place.
Now six weeks into the season, the Browns are back to being the Browns, flirting with the basement in the AFC North and looking to figure out a way to salvage a season with the thought of watching the Houston Texans enjoy a gift-wrapped, first-round draft pick.
Backup quarterback Brissett played like a backup against New England Oct. 16. He was solid for the first five weeks.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was outmatched against the game’s second winningest coach in history, Bill Belichick, the former Browns coach. Four turnovers against the Patriots is a formula for disaster. Stefanski’s game plan to have Brissett throw the ball long and often was not logical.
Brissett threw the ball 45 times, and had one touchdown, two interceptions and a fumble. Instead of trying to use an offense that was rushing for a league-best 190-plus yards per game, Stefanski opted to go with an air attack. The result was Brissett is now 3-13 when he throws over 35 times per game.
I understand when teams abandon the running game to pass when trailing late. But, the Browns were hanging around, trailing by 16 points in the second half. Belichick is a better game planner than Stefanski and it was true Oct. 16. The Browns are 11-3 over the last three seasons when running back Nick Chubb has 18 or more carries in a game. You do the math. He carried the ball 12 times against the Patriots.
The Browns let Patriots’ quarterback Bailey Zappe own them, throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns. Next, it’s quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Then, it’s quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, followed by a bye week, then quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen and Tom Brady. It could get really ugly.
Have you made plans for the NFL Draft yet?
Bengals rising quickly
After a slow start, the Bengals have turned things around. They are now 3-3 and tied for the top of the AFC North with Baltimore.
Joe Burrow turned in another 300-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 30-26 win over the New Orleans Saints Oct. 16. Saints quarterback Andy Dalton had a couple of chances to get revenge against his old team, but the Bengals’ defense was able to hold the Saints on their final two possessions. While the defense held New Orleans, the Bengals rallied with a 60-yard pass from Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown to take the lead.
Cincinnati will host the Atlanta Falcons at 1 p.m. Oct. 23. The Browns and Bengals will square off on Monday Night Football Oct. 31.
Cavs will be exciting
The Cleveland Cavaliers started the season this week. The home opener will be at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 against the Washington Wizards.
The Cavs will be fun to watch this season. Donovan Mitchell will add a spark to a core that should make this the most interesting years without LeBron James in the last two decades.
Most experts say this team is on the inside looking up, meaning they should be better than a play-in team, but has plenty to prove to be among the Eastern Conference elite.
I think that’s a great place for the franchise to be. They’re still a young team and they will have some growing pains. The key will still be Evan Mobley.
Buckeyes back in action
We finally found something that can slow down Ohio State’s offense ... an off week.
The Buckeyes have back-to-back “Big Noon FOX Kickoffs.” They will host Iowa
Oct. 22, then on Oct. 29, they have a big game in Happy Valley against No. 16 Penn State. Ohio State’s only other set game time for this season is noon against Michigan Nov. 26 at the Horseshoe.
The Nittany Lions were shelled Oct. 15 by No. 4 Michigan in Ann Arbor, 41-17. Hopefully, Ohio State isn’t looking past Iowa to get to next week’s game. But, that game will set a tone for the last game of the season against Michigan and it will set the comparisons going into Thanksgiving weekend.
The Buckeyes did watch a shake-up in The Associated Press poll this week when Alabama took it on the chin by Tennessee, 52-49, dropping the Crimson Tide to No. 6. Ohio State locked into the No. 2 spot, while Georgia is No. 1.
It will be nice to see what the week off does for Ohio State’s health. I’m itching to see wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba back on the field because we haven’t seen the full force of Ohio State’s offense at wide receiver and running back together this season. It would be nice to see that down the stretch.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.