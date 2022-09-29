Don’t look now, but your baseball team has gone well beyond expectations. They ripped through the American League Central Division to win the crown for the 11th time in team history. It’s been great this season. This team plays the game the right way.
Waiting on home run after home run wasn’t an option. They are 29th out of 30 Major League Baseball teams on the long ball. Relying on age didn’t come in to play either as they are the youngest team in the bigs. The experience is coming from manager Terry Francona and his staff.
What are they?
They are a scrappy, hardworking, never quitting, extra-base taking, aggressive, young baseball team. They seem to be free of drama and just want to play the game the right way. They have the mindset we want all young athletes to have. Work hard and good things will happen. The good things happened when they blew through the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins in crucial division games earlier this month.
They ripped off a 20-day stretch where they only lost three games. Even a Sept. 27 loss to Tampa Bay was an extra-inning affair. The boys finish the season with a rare six-game homestand against Kansas City. They will then host the new three-game wild card series against the Seattle Mariners or the Tampa Bay Rays. The winner will get the New York Yankees, who have a bye in the first round.
No matter what happens in the playoffs, I’ll admit the name change is still awkward to get used to. The reality is, the only names that really matter are those like Bieber, McKenzie, Quantrill, Ramirez, Kwan, Gonzalez, Straw, Gimenez, Rosario, Naylor and Clase. The most important name is “Cleveland” across the chest. Now you will see it in the postseason.
Garrett’s accident adds to defensive woes
Questions about Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s health will probably linger for a while. The fact that he has no major injuries after flipping his car several times in an accident Sept. 25 is a miracle. While there is a rush to see when he will be back on the field, taking a deep breath to know he is alive, should be the priority.
On top of what happened to Garrett, the Browns’ defense is still pretty banged up. Losing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. made matters worse. There are health questions scattered all through the defense. The good news is the offense seems to be intact for this week’s game at Atlanta.
The emergence of quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Amari Cooper combination is really looking good with over 20 targets between the two of the them over the last two games. Add in the effective play of tight end David Njoku and the offense is singing. The offensive line has been keeping Brissett upright, only allowing 1.2 sacks per game which is fourth best in the NFL.
Running back Nick Chubb is just a man among boys. His ability to get yards after contact is amazing. He leads the league in carries (62), yards (341), is tied for the lead in broken tackles (8) and is second in rushing first downs (15) and yards after contact (159). Imagine what his numbers would be if the Browns didn’t have a great one-two punch with running back Kareem Hunt.
Brissett is what the doctor ordered for head coach Kevin Stefanski. He takes care of the football. He has just one interception in three games and he makes good decisions. The quarterback has been the best surprise all season. He is doing what the Browns need him to do. Brissett is doing the one thing I had hoped he would do – make people wonder if the Browns need to make a move when Deshaun Watson can come back from his suspension against the Houston Texans. It would be a good problem. I have 230 million reasons and the thought of not having a first-round draft pick until 2025 is enough to know Watson will be on the field, no matter what the Browns record will be.
The three teams the Browns have played this season are a combined 3-6. This week’s game is against another 1-2 team. I’m in on the Browns right now, but I’m not sold on what the future will bring. They are doing what we hoped they would be as the season is still early.
The season will get tougher after this week when the Browns will host the Los Angeles Chargers and then the New England Patriots.
Mangini makes name at Hawken School
Brooklyn High School might be nicknamed the Hurricanes, but the eye of the storm was on the other team this past week. Hawken School junior Luke Mangini did all the damage. The Hawks won 48-7 and moved to 5-1. They are now ranked 12th in Division 3, Region 9. If the season ended today, they would be in the playoffs. Mangini, who plays on both sides of the ball, had nine carries for 116 yards and two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown on offense. On defense he had five tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. I’d say that’s a pretty good day at the office.
If the name looks familiar, it should. Sports are in the roots of both sides of his family. His dad is Browns former head coach Eric Mangini and his mom, Julie, is the daughter of Ron Shapiro, one of the most respected sports agents of all time. Luke’s uncle is Mark Shapiro, the former Indians president and general manager who is now the Toronto Blue Jays president and CEO.
While his family tree sets him up for success, his numbers like those against Brooklyn don’t come easy and Mangini is making a name for himself.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.