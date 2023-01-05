It’s early Wednesday morning and I’ve been having trouble sleeping. It is the images of Monday Night Football that have been keeping me up for the past few nights. Wondering and worrying about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamiln.
Millions of people watched the game against the Cincinnati Bengals on an unusually warm Jan. 2 night that extended the new year’s weekend. I also settled in for a football game between two of the best teams in the AFC. What we witnessed is our biggest fear of a game that so many people love to watch.
In the first quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw a pass to wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin made the tackle after what looked like a typical NFL play. We then noticed Hamlin fall to the ground in a way that didn’t look right.
My first thought within moments of watching the play was this is not right. We all have become used to watching these kinds of plays. But the concern on the field jumped off the television and into my heart. “This is bad,” I yelled upstairs to my family.
I’ve watched thousands of games at every level and so many different sports that I can’t even guess what the count would be. This play was not like any other. This was the play that reminds us about how truly fragile life is.
It’s also a reminder that trauma and mental health can be a title wave of emotion. The epicenter was in Cincinnati, but that play covered the world.
My first thoughts were of Hamlin, hoping it was a concussion, a knee or a shoulder injury. It’s quickly turned to I pray I’m not watching the Ray Chapman play of my generation. The television images then turned to seeing tears in the eyes of modern-day gladiators showing the level of concern was at a maximum.
Just a few minutes after collapsing, Hamlin was shielded by his teammates so that cameras could not see what medical work was being performed. Medical personnel that spends thousands of hours training sprang into action.
It was hard not to think the longer this was going, the more the ending was not going to be good.
There are times in life we need to be educated, not jumping to conclusions. There is a website called Sports Injury Central that had an interesting and educational perspective rather than jumping to conclusions. It was written by Dr. David Chao:
“Other than in a hospital, there is no better place to collapse than on a NFL field. Over two dozen medical professionals including emergency medical personnel and equipment are present. The home team plays an important role in emergency care and support for the visiting team and that is the norm but the Bengals medical staff should still be congratulated. All home teams drill for this annually. In addition, emergency medical personnel and medical staff from both teams meet pregame to go over any last minute information in preparation for anything that might happen.”
The use of CPR and an AED device also played a major part here. Medical personnel had to restart his heart on the field and for a second time in the ambulance. Hamlin remained in critical condition as of Jan. 4, but according to a family friend, was showing signs of progress.
One day at a time, one minute at a time is the best advice I wish I didn’t know. Anybody with a loved one that is praying for a loved one in critical condition learns this very fast.
From a media perspective, it’s a hard place to be. Everybody watching just wants information. In a case like this when ESPN and the league were just like everyone else – pointing fingers and saying someone wasn’t doing something the right way is wrong. ESPN’s Suzy Kolber and her crew had nowhere to go with the story. Like everyone else, they didn’t want to speculate on what was going on without having the facts. It might have seemed awkward, but they did the best they could.
The word had come down moments after the ambulance left the field that they were going to restart the game five minutes after allowing the teams to warm up, although the league disputes that information. That might have been the standard for when a player that requires extra medical attention might be needed. It appears that the coaches said let’s get our guys back in the locker room. It was the right decision in unchartered territory.
It was also the right call to suspend the game in a joint call with the commissioner and the NFL Players Association. The league announced the game will not be played this week. It will come up with an answer that someone will be upset about it, but pointing fingers and questioning the direction of the league at the moment of the incident was wasted energy.
The game will move forward. Let’s just keep praying for the Hamlin family.
The Cleveland Browns wrap up the season at 1 p.m. Jan. 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who still have a chance to make the playoffs. The Browns will have another chance at spoiling the playoffs for a fringe team after knocking out Washington last week.
Mitchell goes off for 71 points
Let’s end on a positive and uplifting note. The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell scored 71 points in a 145-134 overtime win against the Chicago Bulls Jan. 2 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in an amazing performance. It’s also a reminder to coaches in no matter what sport that when a player is “hot,” you must stick with them.
His numbers from the game: 71 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds placed him in elite territory. According to Optima stats, he was involved in 99 points in a single game. It’s the second all-time best number. Only Wilt Chamberlin with 104 had more in his historic 100-point game on March 2, 1962.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.