Welcome to the final four games of the regular season for the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.
The AFC North race got even tighter last week with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Bengals all losing. The Browns’ win over Baltimore condensed the race in the North to just one game back for the Bengals and the Browns behind the Ravens.
According to fivethirtyeight.com, the Browns have a 40% chance of making the playoffs and a 25% chance of winning the AFC North. Cincinnati has a 29% chance to make the playoffs and a 17% chance of winning the North. The Ravens are sitting at 47% chance to make the postseason and 53% chance of winning the North. Pittsburgh is at 10% and 5%, respectively.
If the Bengals win out, they will win the AFC North. If the Browns go unbeaten, they would make the playoffs, but only have an 80% chance of winning the North heading into this week. Both teams have a rough road with Kansas City in Cincy’s way and the Raiders and Packers in the Browns’ way.
As I have been saying for more than two months, the first ever week 18 in the NFL could be a monster game for the Bengals and Browns.
Drama continues for Browns
Welcome back drama. As bad as the Browns have been since 1999, this franchise is the universal champion at drama.
Why did a 24-22 win over Baltimore Dec. 12 feel like a loss, especially for a team that is now in second place in the AFC North? That’s because the Browns’ offense shut down in the second half. Now not just fans are questioning coach Kevin Stefanski’s play calling, we are wondering if the players are, too.
Now, the Browns are dealing with another issue – COVID-19. Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield and a handful of other players have tested positive for COVID-19 and their status for the Dec. 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders is unknown.
All of the Browns’ 24 points came in the first half. The defense led by Myles Garrett’s sack and fumble recovery for a touchdown and former Ohio State Buckeye Denzel Ward coming up with two gigantic plays carried the load for the Browns.
Garrett became the Browns all-time single season sack leader with 15. Ward’s interception on a two-point conversion attempt and a game-saving tackle on Baltimore’s final offensive play sealed the deal.
Enter drama and finger pointing. It’s hard to believe that we are just a year removed from Stefanski being named the NFL coach of the year. Questions about his play calling are having the buzzards circling outside of Berea.
Mayfield threw the ball just 12 times in the second half against the Ravens. Compare that with
20 attempts in the first half. On the outside, it looks like Stefanski does not trust Mayfield to throw the ball downfield. It is understandable because Mayfield has thrown 35 interceptions in 30 games over two years before Stefanski arrived. Mayfield has thrown just 15 in 28 games under Stefanski, who may be holding him back. What happened against the Ravens and Lions was that Stefanski got the win and ugly or pretty doesn’t matter in the standings.
Mayfield seemed irritated about the Browns’ conservative play calling against the Ravens. The drama was amplified when Mayfield told NFL Network’s Kurt Warner he is dealing with “internal” criticism and it has been an obstacle this season.
“It comes down to trying to find an even balance of listening to those opinions around you that truly matter – friends, family, teammates – and that’s been the tricky part about this year,” Mayfield said. “(It) has been a lot of internal things. It hasn’t been just outside noise. I have to be myself and try to do my job at 100%. The guys that truly know me understand that. We need to take care of business in the building, and I need to be myself for these guys.”
These issues need to fix themselves quickly. The fans have lived in a house divided since 1999 and we all know what that has done for the Browns over 23 years.
It is worth taking a breath and think about things moving forward. Browns’ fans fear of letting games and seasons slip away are embedded in our DNA. You know how many fans thought the Browns blew the game after the Ravens late fourth quarter onside kick?
How the Browns win or lose a regular season always slips behind the final record. Winning will put Monday’s frustration in the trash with a late Saturday afternoon win this week. Losing amplifies the frustration and questions the future.
We need to reprogram how we think about this team, franchise and the coach and quarterback. After decades of doubt, it is going to take time.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.