I’m not sure how many people would have believed the Cincinnati Bengals would be in the Super Bowl when the season started. Accepting that coach Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams could make the big game was a much easier concept. Just nine games into the season, Cincinnati was 5-4 and were blown out by the Browns, 41-14. Then came the bye week. Since then, the Bengals are 8-3 and knocked out the then-reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs both at home and on the road.
I laughed when Bengals’ radio color analyst Dave Lapham called them “The Cardiac Kids” after beating Kansas City by a field goal to clinch the AFC North Jan. 2. It was a title I thought was reserved for the Brian Sipe-era Cleveland Browns, the Kardiac Kids. They have earned that title this season. On the road to the Super Bowl, the Bengals’ last five games were decided by a touchdown or less. The last two games were decided by a field goal.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow continues to grow in the role of likable, All-American good guy. All Kansas City had to do was get four yards at the end of regulation in the AFC Championship to take a four-point lead. The camera was on Burrow sitting on the bench and we all wondered if he would get another chance. It should have been the end of the road for the Bengals. Instead, Cincinnati’s defense did the unexpected, pushing Kansas City backward and forced the Chiefs into a 44-yard field goal to force overtime. Then Cincinnati came up with a gigantic interception in overtime to set up the Bengals for the game-winning field goal by rookie Evan “Money Mac” McPherson.
It’s been an amazing run for the Orange and Black. One more win and they are Super Bowl champion. Burrow now looks to be the king of the hill in the AFC North. Pittsburgh is looking for a new quarterback. Baltimore is ready for a healthy Lamar Jackson and the Browns’ Baker Mayfield drama is dividing the fan base.
The answer was simple on Mayfield this season. He should have had surgery after week three. Fans and ownership wouldn’t be questioning his ability to play and lead the team. You don’t hear a lot of moaning about Jackson. The Ravens knew he was hurt. He had just 12 starts and missed the last four games. His ankle injury stopped Baltimore’s season cold. Headlines surrounding Mayfield should have been the same as Jackson’s. They are about him focusing on getting healthy – and not his contract.
When it comes to Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr.’s success is causing Browns’ fans to continue to point the finger back at No. 6. Sports Illustrated recently reported that Beckham told Rams linebacker Von Miller not to play in Cleveland last offseason adding to the drama.
The optics of OBJ wanting to play in Cleveland while he was here were not very good. I will say the noise that is made on social media by his former teammates has been supportive of him. If a teammate didn’t like him, he would be better off not saying anything. OBJ and the Rams are off to the Super Bowl, adding to the season of frustration in Cleveland.
Browns’ fans are looking down two barrels in the Super Bowl. One that could give the in-state rival a championship and the other is to watch OBJ celebrate and hear more stories about how he didn’t want to play in Cleveland. Remember the “come get me” quote Fox’s Jay Glazer reported.
It is already a long offseason in Cleveland, with finger pointing at the front office, blaming the quarterback and blaming the head coach. The years change, the drama stays the same. I’m sure if the Browns ever make a Super Bowl, some fans will be calling for a new place to aim frustration. The drama will be “The Browns can’t win two Super Bowls in a row.”
The next Browns’ season can’t start soon enough. Until then, I will just keep listening to fans that are worried what Johnny Manziel or LeBron James are tweeting about. This might be a good time to stay off social media. It is also a good time to focus on the upstart Cavs.
