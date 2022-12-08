The Deshaun Watson era has begun in Cleveland. The hype train never really made a stop last weekend. The expected hostility in Houston over the suspended quarterback who wanted a trade from the Texans never became reality. The Texans are so bad that apathy held center stage, so the Watson story played out in front of the smallest live NFL TV audience Dec. 4 and went off with a whimper.
Watson was about as rusty as a quarterback could be after missing two years. Anybody who expected more realized right away this is a process. Watson hurried throws that were nowhere near catchable. Fortunately, the Texans willed the Browns to win by coughing up easy touchdowns, like a simple fumble that led to Denzel Ward’s scoop and score.
Meanwhile, the Watson-led offense garnered just six points.
Despite the win, the Browns’ postseason hopes are still on life support. The team basically needs to win the final five games of the season to get in.
The team next plays the Cincinnati Bengals Dec. 11. At some point during the game, this thought will probably wander through your mind, “Why is Watson playing when Jacoby Brissett led the Browns to their best win of the year on Monday night football, beating the Bengals 32-13?” Then you will say, “Does this franchise really want to win?”
But, I really hope this doesn’t play out. Just remember Watson’s contract is worth $230 million, guaranteed. The Browns gave up three first round draft picks for the quarterback. Say that over and over to calm yourself down.
I know some fans are overreacting to just one game. The trade was made for the long haul. It’s the investment that will keep fans chilled for a while, but the clock will tick on coaches’ jobs sometime in the near future.
NFL was not burying Watson story
Can we put to bed the silliest story of the last week, that the NFL was trying to bury the Watson story? If you made programming decisions for CBS, why would you want the entire country wanting to see a one-win team host a four-win team? Back in the days of just two networks showing more than three games in a one o’clock time slot on Sunday, this would have been a no-brainer. Local markets would be the only ones to get the game. The small attendance at the Dec. 4 game and the sloppy play proved the network executives right. It was a bad game to watch if you had no rooting interest.
Nobody would have picked the Browns-Texans game for national TV. If the NFL was trying to hide the Browns, they never would have moved next week’s game to Saturday at 4:30 against the Ravens. It is the only game in a nationally televised slot as a part of a tripleheader.
Mayfield deal comes through
The Browns deal with the Carolina Panthers cashed in this week with the home team getting a 5th round pick for quarterback Baker Mayfield.
I’m not sure Baker and his management team played their cards right on his future. They must have thought, with San Francisco’s quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a broken foot, the Niners would want him. He asked to be released and Carolina complied. Mayfield went from opening day starter in Carolina against the Browns to third stringer last week. He was picked up on waivers by the LA Rams. The risk for Baker was getting picked up by a team like the Rams.
The former first overall pick was hoping to control his own destiny this season by becoming a free agent or landing with the Niners. ESPN reported the Niners did not put in a waiver claim for him.
Now, Mayfield finds himself on a three-win Rams team. Rams quarterback Mathew Stafford is out for the season. Mayfield will get a chance with head coach Sean McVay pretty quick. This will probably be his last chance to prove he can be a regular starter in the NFL. Like he was in college, everything seems to be against him. Let’s see if he can turn things around like he did at the University of Oklahoma.
Buckeyes make the playoffs
Look who made the college football playoffs ... The Ohio State Buckeyes. Yep, they made it in without having to play in the conference championship game. To all who believe that Ohio State should not have a chance to beat Georgia to play in the national championship, I say “oh well.”
The system was set up for the Buckeyes to jump from the No. 5 spot to the No. 4 spot when the University of Utah beat the University of Southern California in the PAC-12 Championship game. Don’t worry though, these questions of having a chance of winning a title will simmer down a bit when the college football playoff money machine, sorry, college football playoffs, expand to 12 teams after next season.
I still want to see an Ohio State-Michigan rematch. After watching last weekend, the Buckeyes and Wolverines will have to earn it to play again.
Day not okay?
If you are not a Ryan Day fan, you will probably like the news that the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson. Despite the fact both Robinson and head coach and former Buckeye, Mike Vrabel, signed contract extensions in the off season, you have to wonder what a new GM in Tennessee will mean for Vrabel.
It still seems crazy that “Day Dissenters” would want him gone with just five losses in four years. It gets really tricky if loss number six would be to Michigan in a national championship game, after beating a No. 1 Georgia team in a national semi-final game in Atlanta. Two losses to Michigan in one year, that is crazy talk.
This has been a great college football season. The arguments and water cooler discussions are at an all-time high. I love it.
Guardians show the green
How about those Guardians? Who says they won’t spend money? They sealed up first base for the next two seasons and found a much needed bat in the lineup next summer. The Guards inked first baseman Josh Bell to a two year, $33 million deal. Bell comes to Cleveland to bat in the number four spot. He hit .266 with 29 doubles and 17 home runs last season in both Washington, D.C. and San Diego.
The better part of the news was that he hit .301 in D.C. We need to hope his numbers can be more consistent, playing at Progressive Field. The biggest smile on this deal should be from Jose Ramirez. He will see better pitches with Bell behind him in the lineup.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.