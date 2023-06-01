I am not sure where it became implanted in my head, but it had to start with my father. He would say my great-grandfather was in love with the Indians. But, it wasn’t really the Indians. It was Al Rosen. The same Al Rosen who led our professional baseball team in the 1950s. He was Cleveland’s last baseball MVP in 1953. His stats are worthy of the halls of fame his name is in. His injuries kept him short of Cooperstown.
As my dad would tell me, my great-grandfather didn’t know first base from a first down. He didn’t care if he just missed the triple crown by one hit in 1953. The only stat he cared about was that he was Jewish.
“How was the Jewish ballplayer Rosen playing today?” he would ask my father while he was listening on the radio.
I think that was the start for my father. A conversation with his grandfather, something to talk about.
Then, there was pride in Hank Greenberg, Sandy Koufax, along with Sid Luckman. The list moved forward in history from my great-grandfather, to my grandfather, to my dad, to me and now to our son. It is the talk that makes you feel a warmth of pride when talking about baseball’s Shawn Green, Rod Carew and Ryan Braun, swimmer Mark Spitz, golfer Amy Alcott, gymnast Aly Raisman and the list goes on.
It’s even more amazing to watch a guy grow up in your own backyard like Beachwood’s own Brad Goldberg. Following along from Fairmount Boulevard, to High Street, to Chicago. Landing in the same place that took Steve Stone from Brush, to Kent State, to the Windy City. It doesn’t matter, you can place your own Jewish sports heroes in this timeline and they will make you smile.
Championships don’t matter. It is about pride. The same pride I watched when Al Rosen returned to then Jacobs Field for a bobblehead day in 2003. I watched him sign autographs on a warm Sunday afternoon. Sitting just outside the old right field bullpen, he signed hundreds of items for those waiting in line. Rosen was 78 years old. The line was so long, he took a few extra hours to sign after the game.
I overheard on the security walkie talkies that they needed to get Rosen out of the ballpark because they needed to close the stadium. Rosen responded by telling staff all of these fans were willing to wait for his autograph. He was going to sign for everybody who was willing to invest their time to meet him. He didn’t have to sign all those autographs, and they didn’t have to pay for it. The ballpark was open a little longer that night.
I watched from the press box. It was awesome. It was and will always be one of the greatest plays I ever witnessed at Carnegie and Ontario. It had nothing to with what happens between the lines.
I remember reflecting on my dad’s conversations with his grandfather remembering his influence in our family. I was watching Al Rosen. The influence is about Jewish pride and having a connection.
A few weeks ago, it all hit me. The name game of “is he Jewish?” was raised in the air from our brain trust at the CJN who started to dig to see if Guardians pitcher Tyler Bibee was Jewish. (He’s not).
It’s so funny to watch the reaction to see if an athlete has any Jewish ties. We really want to claim them. It’s like, “Yeah, he/she is Jewish,” as we puff our chest out. You sniffle with the arrogance of a sixth grader, “I think he goes to the same temple as my cousin.” You know it’s probably not true.
We want a greater connection. There are so few Jewish athletes to make the professional ranks, that we wear the same badge of honor even if the athlete is married to a Jewish person or plays one on TV.
Anybody who has watched the Apple TV series “Ted Lasso” will know where I am going with this story. The show is about an English Premiere League soccer team coached by a former American college football coach. It’s an amazing show. One of the main characters is a former superstar named Roy Kent. Kent is played by Jewish actor Brett Goldstein. The Emmy award-winning actor/writer in the series is everything I think I have ever wanted to see in a great Jewish athlete. His character has not revealed his religion on the show.
It doesn’t matter.
His portrayal of Kent, knowing that he was a great soccer player, walking with an air of confidence, his ability to show a championship demeanor, and still have the human touch of compassion when needed reaches into my heart.
I’ve never bought a fictional jersey, but I want to.
There is a quote on a story in jewishunpacked.com that made me realize the connection I have with his character and the actor.
Goldstein said, “Me and my dad, all we talk about is football (soccer). I do realize, for whatever our issues are and whatever repressions there may be, talking about football is how we communicate,” he said. “He’ll call me up and say ‘This is what happened at the football.’ But what he’s also saying is ‘I love you.’”
Goldstein’s thoughts are the same as four generations in my family too. It’s the same feeling. Jewish athletes that beat the odds to make it all the way to the top are something special. Talking about them is a special bond and a source of pride in our DNA.
Happy Early Father’s Day to generations past and generations of the future.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.