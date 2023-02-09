Probably the best part about the Super Bowl isn’t Sunday, it’s Monday. It’s a chance to reset, knowing all teams go back to 0-0. Free agency and the draft are straight ahead.
The Cleveland Browns will have to wait until the second round for their first pick, while in Cincinnati, Bengals fans can look forward to having the 28th pick. Browns fans need to get used to waiting as the team doesn’t have a first-round selection until 2025. They traded last year’s, this year’s and next year’s first-round pick to the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson.
New Pro Bowl format worth it?
To get us ready for the big game, the NFL rolled out the new format of the Pro Bowl. The events included best catch, water balloon catches, dodge ball, move the chains and, of course, a flag football game.
Amazing to think that, with all the things to do in Las Vegas, almost 60,000 fans showed up to see the game. If you kept score at home, the NFC won the overall title, 35-33. They received $84,000 for playing on the winning team. The losing team at the Super Bowl will get $82,000 for playing in the real game.
The players seemed to enjoy it, but I’m wondering if fans liked it. To me, it was a modern-day version of the old ABC show, “The Superstars,” or better yet “Battle of the Network Stars.” I didn’t waste a ton of time watching anything more than some highlights. But, it was fun to watch Myles Garrett in the dodgeball game.
Speaking of Garrett, the only injury in the weekend’s events was to the Browns edge rusher. He suffered a dislocated toe while running on an obstacle course. He should be OK. But, to even think about one of your best players hurt at the silly Pro Bowl is a head scratcher.
Kelce family takes center stage
It’s been a busy week for the first family of the Super Bowl as Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce get ready to play in the Super Bowl. The Kelce brothers have had a ton of attention. There is no amount of money that could cover the positive public relations Cleveland Heights High School has garnered since its graduates Jason and Travis Kelce’s teams became Super Bowl-bound. It’s hard not to see the brothers wearing Heights letterman’s jackets from their hall of fame induction somewhere on social media 24 hours a day.
The big winners may be mom and dad. Both Donna and Ed Kelce have made the media rounds leading up to the Super Bowl. There is a petition for Donna Kelce to flip the coin to start the game. Jason Kelce is a captain for the Eagles offense and Travis Kelce is a captain on the Chiefs offense. So, both guys are already headed to midfield for the toss.
Let’s be honest. It costs the NFL nothing to have Donna Kelce join her boys at midfield for the toss. All they need to do is have her stand there. Fans would eat it up.
Both Jason and Travis Kelce have a podcast called “New Heights,” (Cleveland HEIGHTS High School) and it just became Apple’s No. 1 podcast. It’s not always family-friendly, but it is really good. It’s unfiltered. There are plenty of local references. Both Ed and Donna Kelce were on my radio show recently. They said they are rooting for offense. They can’t lose. Both guys already have Super Bowl rings. Only this time, one son will get bragging rights.
What could have been
Kyrie Irving was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks earlier this week, just a few short days after his trade demand. Irving wanted out before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. It is one of the few times LeBron James or Irving didn’t get what they wanted. James told ESPN he was disappointed the Los Angeles Lakers could not land Irving, but the Nets didn’t want to give either player the chance to play together this season.
You know who else should be disappointed? Cleveland Cavaliers fans. If Irving and James could have co-existed in 2017, who knows what would have happened. LeBron probably would have left for the Lakers no matter what. But, even if it was just for one season, the odds of beating the Golden State Warriors in the finals would have looked different. I know the happiness we still feel from winning it all in 2016, but the circus that followed could have been avoided if they could have just figured it out then, rather than trying to get back together again now.
James said he needed to change his focus after the failed trade for Irving. The focus was becoming the NBA’s all-time scoring leader, which he did Feb. 7 when he scored 38 points in a 133-130 star-studded home loss to Oklahoma City. James broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38-year-old record of 38,387 points on a 14-foot fadeaway jumper with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter.
It’s hard to believe that he is in his 20th season at 38 years old. He spent 11 years with the Cavs. Much like watching your kids grow up, his career has just flown by. Still, his numbers in the league – seventh in points per game, first in average field goals made and attempted, 12th in assists and 28th in rebounds – are not too bad for the sole survivor of the 2003 NBA draft.
Cleveland Maccabi successes
Congratulations to two former Cleveland JCC Maccabi hockey players, Jack Camp and Noam Greenberg. Both were selected to the All-Great Lakes Hockey League academic team. Through the regular season, Camp led the team with 31 points.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association winter sports postseason is underway. The first state finals are in swimming and diving Feb. 21 to Feb. 25 in Canton. Bowling, gymnastics, girls’ basketball, wrestling and ice hockey will follow. The winter sports season wraps up in Dayton with the boys’ basketball finals March 17 to March 19.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.