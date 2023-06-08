They say championships are made in the offseason with hard work, dedication and commitment. The Cleveland Browns had one of those moments last week and it had nothing to do with the gridiron.
After one of the team’s offseason practices, about 15 active players made the short trip over to the NASA Glenn Research Center next to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The group included quarterback Deshaun Watson, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, cornerback Mike Ford, right tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr., tight end Harrison Bryant and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.
The leader of this trip was backup quarterback Josh Dobbs. The Tennessee graduate finished his undergrad work with a 4.0 grade-point-average and a degree in aerospace engineering. His degree helped him to a NFL Players Association internship at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
After following along with the first Space-X launches, he inquired about using his skills at Cleveland’s NASA Glenn Research facility when he joined the Browns. As much as he is a part of the Browns, he is one of the guys at NASA Glenn, too.
Most people only know NASA in Cleveland for the giant airplane hangar that sits off to the side of the runway at Hopkins. The hangar is just one very small part of what is going on in Cleveland.
Dobbs was like a kid in a candy store, showing guys like Watson how to read an instrument panel on a retired military plane. The tour group hit a few major sites on the campus, including the buildings where they perfected de-icing procedures for airplanes, a zero-gravity chamber that has the ability to drop objects to the ground almost the height of Terminal Tower, and recreations of the surface of both Mars and the Moon.
I’m not sure how much the field trip will help the team in the long run, but watching the interaction with the players and the staff at NASA was really interesting. I walked away from the event with a ton of thoughts. The players who attended wanted to be there to check things out, we have some really smart people in Cleveland who work at NASA, and Josh Dobbs will be helping us get to Mars and beyond when he is done with football.
Over in Berea, the attitude is refreshing when it comes to opening up to the media. Two newcomers grabbed worthy attention over the last two weeks. Defensive end Za’Darius Smith is thrilled to be taking over for Jadeveon Clowney. He spoke up about coming to Cleveland from Minnesota. I can’t remember the last time a player was so open and honest about his contract. He embraces the fact he will be a free agent at the end of the season. He also talked about how he knew how much money was on the line if he didn’t fight through injury and dressing in games for the Vikings. He asked the media if they would sit out for $200,000 a game.
Goodwin came over as a free agent from Seattle. The majority of his career was played in Buffalo and San Francisco. He is a former Olympic long jumper who has the athletic ability to help Watson this season.
He touched on how he is inspired by his sister, Deja. Deja has cerebral palsy. She is less than a year younger than he is. Her struggles of not being able to stand or walk are his inspiration to work hard and never take for granted what he can accomplish lightly.
While the Browns have been speaking at optional practices, this week’s practices are mandatory. I have heard many people question Myles Garrett’s role as a leader after choosing not to attend the organized team activities, which are optional practices. Garrett does not have to be in Berea. Being at something when you don’t have to be is a sign of a leader. In Garrett’s case, he might not be the leader some folks want him to be. If OTA’s were so important, then teams would have pushed for them to be mandatory in collective bargaining agreements. I’m not sure if his absence is frowned upon by the coaches. If he plays at the level we love, and he expects to play at, then missing a few optional practices in May are no big deal.
MLB trade deadline raises questions
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is looming. This is going to be a really interesting month to see what the Cleveland Guardians do.
Aaron Civale and Triston McKenzie return to the rotation. It’s clear the Guardians are in good shape with the starting rotation. They still need a bat(s) that can help with the league’s worst home run and RBI team. The question looming is if they are willing to part ways with 2020 Cy Young Award-winner Shane Bieber with a year-and-half to go on his contract. Young arms like Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee give the front office some flexibility to pull the trigger on a big deal.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.