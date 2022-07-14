No doubt that quarterback Baker Mayfield left a lasting impression on Cleveland Browns’ fans. The question is what kind of impression. He is like a dress that hit the internet where a viral picture captures the attention of millions of viewers trying to figure out what color it is.
From day one, Mayfield bravado sent shock waves throughout the state. He dared plant the Oklahoma flag on the Block “O” after a Sept. 10, 2017, Sooners’ 31-16 win over the Buckeyes at the ’Shoe. He earned the right to embarrass the Buckeyes after throwing for 386 yards and three touchdowns. It was a defining moment for Mayfield. For many around here, it set the stage for an emotional ride after he was selected by the Browns with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
At 6-foot-1-inches, his height has been questioned throughout his career. Every time he had a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, his naysayers would take a victory lap. In his first season, he gave Browns’ fans something that they haven’t seen since Bernie Kosar – hope. In just 13 starts, the rookie threw for 3,725 yards and 27 touchdowns. Mayfield was the answer and General Manager John Dorsey was the toast of the town. Then head coach Hue Jackson was let go on Oct. 29th, 2018, along with offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Gregg Williams became the acting head coach. Mayfield was 6-10 as a starter. Mayfield’s frustration with Jackson was very clear after the Browns beat the Bengals in December 2018. His stare down of Jackson was a mark not soon forgotten.
If Dorsey would have hired Kevin Stefanski that next season, things might have been much different. Stefanski was the recommendation of Paul Depodesta, who was the head of team strategy. Dorsey set up the team for success, except for one move – hiring quarterback coach Freddie Kitchens. In year two, Mayfield’s play regressed and he threw 21 interceptions. The underachievement cost Kitchens and Dorsey their jobs. Mayfield was looking down at a new head coach and general manager for the third straight season.
The third season was one to remember. Mayfield – in his first year under head coach Stefanski – turned things around. He was playing a much more controlled game after Stefanski was hired and the Browns made the playoffs for just the second time since 1999. They finally won a playoff game in Pittsburgh. Good times were ahead, right? The only worry one year ago was Mayfield’s contract.
In year four, the contract talks quickly subsided after Mayfield tore his labrum against Houston early in the season while trying to make a tackle. It was in his non-throwing shoulder, but it was enough to impact the entire year. I will always wonder why Mayfield, his agent and the coaching staff acted like the emperor had no clothes after his injury. He should have had surgery then, rather than using tape and super glue to hold it together. He wore a harness to brace the arm. He tried too hard to prove he could play. It would be the end of his days in Cleveland. The frustration was obvious in postgame comments and his irritation with so many around him was glaring.
It is why the Browns jumped at the chance to get Deshaun Watson – even with all of his baggage and knowing that a possible suspension is looming. The Browns felt that getting Watson and giving up three first-round picks to Houston was better than another season with Mayfield, who leaves as the third all-time leading passer in team history. In most cases, he would be able to come back and be named to the Browns Legends Program. However, according to the rules, you need five seasons and Mayfield only had four. On paper, he had the achievements, but off the field, it was a drama-filled ride.
The Browns basically got nothing from the Panthers to trade him. They got a conditional-future round 2024 and will pay Carolina $10 million to take him off their hands. Mayfield gave back $3 million to move to Carolina to prove he is worthy of being the Panthers’ starting quarterback. He needs to beat out Sam Darnold to get the job.
Mayfield’s history is unwritten. If he has success and the Browns do not, the fans will forever ask why did they trade him. Mayfield came with a swagger that Browns’ fans were not used to. Trading for Odell Beckman Jr. did not work with Mayfield. The biggest losers in that trade were the fans because it could have been something special. I’ll wish Mayfield good luck. If anything, it makes week one in the NFL must see TV – Browns at Panthers. I’ve already popped my popcorn.
Three Guardians make All-Stars
Congrats to the all-stars. The Cleveland Guardians’ roller-coaster half season will have Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez and Emmanuel Clase represent the team. The game will be at 7:30 p.m. July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
There should be no surprise that the best closer in baseball is a 2022 All-Star. 🔥#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/5LR5ex3AHI— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022
Andrés should be starting next Tuesday in LA, but that's beside the point.Congratulations on your first All-Star selection, Gimé!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/QQH7W0AoyE— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022
Our third baseman has been selected to participate in his fourth All-Star Game!Congrats, Hosey! 🐐#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/XPAneOi7nC— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022
