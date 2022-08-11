While it was a nice distraction from the Deshaun Watson story, somebody needs to explain to Kareem Hunt about timing.
The team has an abundance of running backs. Nick Chubb leads the way. But D’Ernest Johnson showed he belongs in the league and the Cleveland Browns also drafted Cincinnati running back Jerome Ford in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft. They also have Demetric Felton who can catch and return kicks. He was picked in the sixth round in 2021.
It should be noted that the Browns had an abundance of wide receivers last year to start the season, but that did not work out so well.
According to multiple sources and first reported by Cleveland.com, Hunt has asked for a trade. Looking at the running backs and knowing he could have a better chance to play elsewhere is understandable. Hunt is a local guy who played at Willoughby South High School and The University of Toledo. Like with former quarterback Baker Mayfield’s first trade request, the Browns also told Hunt no regarding a trade.
As a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunt was the NFL’s top rusher. He was released after a video of him assaulting a woman surfaced. When the Browns signed him, they gave him a second chance and Hunt has been relatively drama-free since coming to Cleveland. He has a two-year, $12 million contract which is up at the end of the season. He has said he would like to play the rest of his career for the Browns.
The one-two punch of Chubb and Hunt provides an amazing backfield. While it feels like the Browns should run the ball more, the statistics will tell you head coach Kevin Stefanski runs the ball near the top of the league at almost 50% of the time. The NFL is a passing league. We all get it.
Hunt decided it was a good idea to sit out team drills last weekend in protest of seeking a new contract. When word came out that he was protesting for a new contract, all I could think about was the old joke the late Cleveland Jewish News sports columnist Les Levine used to tell by having you ask him, “What is the secret to comedy? As soon as you would say, “secret”, Les would blurt out the word, “timing.”
The timing of this was not created by a Rhodes Scholar. Knowing the Browns are expected to find out this week if they lose Watson for an entire season makes Hunt a huge asset. Leaking the news that he is asking for a trade didn’t help the Browns or Hunt. The leak to the media was not the right way to go. By sitting out the drills, Hunt made it clear he isn’t happy. His lack of participation drew attention to his demands. It took his wish to be traded from a private matter to a public one.
The Browns do not have a first-round draft pick for the next two seasons. Making a big-name trade would be a tough task for the Browns’ front office. Knowing that his contract is up at the end of the season, now would be a good time to trade him. All Hunt needs to do is play football. Browns’ fans understand that he wants to get paid. But, the way this story moved last weekend made Hunt look silly.
Let’s see who the quarterback will be this season before asking for a trade. The Browns and Hunt need each other, and they don’t need more drama.
Burrow on mend
In the meantime in Cincinnati, questions about quarterback Joe Burrow’s recovery came into question recently. He was throwing the football just two weeks after having an appendectomy. His father told a podcast that his recovery was going a little slower than expected and Burrow could be out a few weeks.
Bengals’ fans should just worry about if he is OK to start the season. They still have three meaningless preseason games to play. Having your dad on a podcast to talk about anything other than a charity and how proud he is of his son is a media relations nightmare. Teams don’t like it because they want to control the narrative. Don’t be surprised if Burrow’s father is not on the air anytime soon.
Guardians in elite company
I was a little shocked to see that Franmil Reyes was designated for assignment by the Cleveland Guardians Aug. 6. The team is still on the hook for his $4 million-plus contract. They would have owed him the money before he was quickly picked up by the Chicago Cubs. Bobby Bradley was also released from the Triple-A Columbus Clippers. Those are signs the team is all in on letting young guys prove they can play.
I think sometimes we forget how successful the team has been for the last 10 years. The franchise has the fourth-best record over the last decade, trailing the St. Louis Cardinals by less than a handful of games for third place. Sitting at the Guardians game Aug. 6 where the team beat a very good Houston Astros squad, I overheard the folks behind me talking about how they won’t buy any new team merchandise because of the new name. I wonder what it will take to change their minds because winning and being competitive are not enough.
The team is going to have a new owner in the next few years and even that isn’t enough. I respect grumpy fans, but I just think it’s really easy to be a grumpy fan. This is going to be an exciting and competitive team, much like the Cleveland Cavaliers. I’m not here to change anyone’s mind about being upset. I just want to know what would make you change your mind?
