It was not hard to notice the effort New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft put out at the NFL owners’ meetings in Phoenix March 26 to March 28. He is stepping up his game to stop hate crimes and continuing the journey to educate those participating in antisemitic acts. Kraft started wearing a sky-blue lapel pin as a symbol of a $25 million “Stand up to Jewish Hate” campaign. No doubt you will see commercials that will wrench your gut.
Kraft told the media his lapel represents the Jewish population in the United States – 2.4% – then reminded the members of the media in a video call that Jewish people are also the victims of 55% of the hate crimes in this country.
I’m glad that he has the means to help support the Jewish voice. In reading an ESPN.com story about what we can expect to see in an awareness campaign, I’m hoping it will open some eyes and educate ignorance. The spots will air during the NFL Draft and the NBA and NHL playoffs. I am really interested in how they are perceived and the impact they might have on sports fans.
Play ball!
The baseball season is here. Depending on where you look, the Cleveland Guardians are the team to beat in the American League Central Division. They worked on a flurry of deals right before the season started to make sure they can keep core players on the team for a few years. Inking these contracts assures fans the Guardians are not the farm club for Major League Baseball. It is also taking the sting out of saying the Dolan family is not willing to spend big money. Ask yourself now, was the Francisco Lindor deal worth it?
On Jan. 7, 2021, the then-Indians traded Lindor to the New York Mets, where he signed a 10-year, $341 million deal. To put this in perspective, that amount is around the Guardians’ total payroll over the last five seasons if you believe the websites that publish such information.
Lindor’s numbers have not been as good as he was with the Indians. He hit .270 in his second year and was ninth in the National League MVP voting last season. Lindor would have been available to the Mets at the end of the 2021 season as a free agent and they would not have had to trade anyone to get him. By making the deal, they opened up a negotiating window with him to land him to a long-term deal faster.
The Mets also got Carlos Carrasco in the deal. He is now 36 years old, has battled cancer and last season had his best year since 2018.
The Guardians received Andrés Giménez, a 24-year-old infielder who last year was sixth in AL MVP voting, was an all-star and won a Gold Glove. On March 28, he picked up a seven-year, $106-million deal with the Guards, anchoring him as a part of the future of the franchise.
It’s been reported the team has also been in negotiations with infielder Amed Rosario. He has had two back-to-back .280 plus seasons at the plate, with an on base percentage of over .715 in both of his seasons with Cleveland. We will see if the two sides reach an agreement over the next few days.
They also picked up pitcher Josh Wolf, who played for Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic. Wolf played Class A ball last season. He did see two innings in the WBC. Lastly, the team received outfielder Isaiah Greene. He also is playing Class A ball and picked up a spring training hit with the big league team this year.
It’s hard to not look at the job President Chris Antonetti and General Manager Mike Chernoff did in that deal. I can’t imagine how many sleepless nights they had before moving Lindor. Now it seems they can rest easy and confident on a franchise-changing trade.
Watch out for Cavs
Here come the Cavaliers. I can’t find anybody who wants to agree with me that the Cavs were actually in the playoffs last year, when they lost twice in the play-in tournament. So, the statement the team made the playoffs for the first time in the non-LebBon James eras can be true. It’s a silly point of reference, but it gives people something to talk about.
I’m a little worried about Donovan Mitchell’s hand injury going into the playoffs. I also want to take back something I wrote last week. I said the Cavs will go as far as Donovan Mitchell can take them. It’s a line that Jeff Phelps and I agree about on the radio all the time. I also want to throw Evan Mobley in on that line. Look at his numbers over the last two months of the season. He went from averaging 14.7 points per game in December to averaging 19 points per game in February and 18 points per game in March. I love his confidence now. He is becoming the player we hoped he would be – and he is just 21 years old.
It is commendable the team didn’t need a giant party after making the playoffs. The focus became trying to secure the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Congrats, but the tone is they want more. I love it. Both the players and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had the same message after clinching a playoff spot – there is more work to be done.
I will say it to myself over and over again. Be happy this team is going to be a top-four seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. If they win a first round series, be ecstatic. We were so spoiled with winning and expecting to make the NBA Finals every year James was here. Expectations are hard to break with any team. It’s just not fair to be disappointed in this season if the team has a quick exit in the playoffs.
This is a unique team. The Cavs’ eras we really remember started with an overall
No. 1 pick in the draft. As I said, LeBron’s era, Brad Daugherty’s era and Austin Carr’s “Miracle of Richfield” era. This team is excelling in a different direction.
