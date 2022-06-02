I drove by a patch of grass on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Cleveland the other day. I was born there when it was Mt. Sinai Hospital. It’s gone.
There used to be four spots of dirt at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, at the bottom of the sledding hill. We grew up playing baseball there, long before anybody needed a uniform. It’s gone.
There is a Home Depot in Highland Heights. It stands in a place that was once known as the Front Row Theater. Like so many in the 1980s, it is where I graduated high school. It’s gone.
I drove by all those spots as I was driving our son from baseball game to baseball game. It prompted him to ask: “Dad, doesn’t it make you sad that all these places that were around as a kid are gone now?” I told him it does not. It’s just a part of life and things change.
The story of Mentor’s Lake Catholic High School lacrosse team wearing swastikas against Orange High School a few weeks back is so toxic. We thought we live in a time when things changed. But they haven’t.
When I was young, I thought athletics was the one place where athletes could come together. When working together to win a game doesn’t matter what you look like or how you pray.
According to Lake Catholic, a player used eye black on his hand to create a swastika. He then pressed impressions on three of his teammate’s bodies. Two of the players noticed it on their arms and washed it off. The third had the mark on his leg and did not know about it. According to a statement from the family, he was an unknowing participant.
The prank caused an uproar. It was not funny. In the end, it cost the Cougars’ head coach and an assistant coach their jobs. They both stepped down after the incident. It was a joke that went too far. It was straight ignorance.
In this case, the punishment was handed down by the school. I am thankful that we have the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Beachwood to be able to educate the players about the world history that now marks the Lake Catholic lacrosse program moving forward. I’m sure that the actions of a few do not reflect the entire team and an administration of an entire school. It must have been mortifying to the Lake Catholic and Orange administrations. The rippling effect because a thoughtless action will leave a long-lasting stain.
As a result of the incident, the team and the seniors hoping to graduate will have the chance to understand the implications of not only one player, but the reflection of what it means to represent a school or a group of people.
The Maltz Museum stepped up and offered to educate the team, which needs to understand the implications of what was being represented. It’s a victory for the future if the students gain knowledge.
Participating in team sports is a gift in preparing young adults for the real world. It teaches them how to work with others, learning how to win and lose, understanding what it takes to learn from mistakes, how to reach a goal and being a part of something. It doesn’t matter how many goals you score or how much you play, being a part of the team can mean so much.
In the case of Lake Catholic, it means learning that a prank can offer unintended consequences, even if you were not in on it.
I’m not sure how history will look back at the era we are living in. It’s difficult to believe the same world that could create a vaccine for COVID-19 as fast as we did could still have stories like this.
There is no place for hatred.
There is a place for education. It needs to be valued more now than ever.
I was born 22 years after World War II. The sting is still very real. Ignorance can be a punch in the stomach.
All those important places in my life as a child are gone, but I know what was there before.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.