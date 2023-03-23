Now that spring is officially here, I figure I needed to do a little spring cleaning on a few sports musings running through my head.
The Cleveland Guardians announced a great promotion allowing fans to buy a monthly pass to games for $49. The passes are for standing-room areas. Opening day is included in the pass.
It gets us closer to what our old friend Les Levine, whom I succeeded as Cleveland Jewish News sports columnist upon his death, and I used to talk about every opening day. The Indians/Guardians always sell out opening day. He used to question after the yearly sellout streak was over.
“It’s a shame they fill the house for opening day, then get a few thousand for game two,” he’d say. “They should sell game two or three at half-price or offer 2-for-1 ticket opening weekend to keep the energy alive after opening day.”
It was an annual conversation for us. His other pet peeve for opening weekend was that he could never understand why on opening weekend the Guardians don’t wear jerseys with the players last name on the back. His theory was opening day attracts more than the hardcore fan. Wearing jerseys with a name on the back helped fans know new players.
The Guardians’ home opener is at 4:10 p.m. April 7 against the Seattle Mariners.
NFL free agency underway
NFL free agency is well underway and teams are still trying to get rosters to where they want them before the draft on April 27 in Kansas City. I am happy for Cincinnati Bengals’ fans that Cincinnati made a splash by getting Orlando Brown Jr. It’s a big deal. Not only did they ink the best offensive lineman available to a four year 64-million-dollar deal, they made a commitment to quarterback Joe Burrow that they are willing to spend to protect him.
The Bengals have to be keeping an eye on what is going on with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s situation. He wants a deal like Cleveland Browns’ quarterback Deshaun Watson has. When Burrow’s deal is done, it will be interesting to see if they will be able to afford him. It’s all about the guaranteed money.
Watson’s $230 million deal is the gold standard. Jackson tweeted the Ravens guaranteed $133 million for three years. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Ravens offered him $200 million before he was tagged a non-exclusive franchise player, which means he can negotiate with other teams. The Ravens can match an offer sheet. If another team signs Jackson, it starts with a price tag of sending two first round picks to the Ravens.
The Browns keep getting blamed for driving up the price of quarterbacks. It’s laughable. If team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam didn’t guarantee the money to Watson, at some point some owner would have. What makes the Jackson story interesting is that he does not have an agent. It makes the negotiation speculation pipeline very small and one-sided. The interested teams in Jackson seems to be quiet. But, we just are not getting leaks and the three-ring circus doesn’t have someone barking outside the tent.
Kareem in hunt for new team
While we are talking free agency, Browns running back Kareem Hunt is looking for a team. He’s also sitting behind former Ohio State University Buckeye Ezekiel Elliott, who was recently released by the Dallas Cowboys, as some team’s future runner. I hope Hunt gets a chance to play next season.
The way it looks, no team is going to overpay for a running back. I know some Browns fans are hoping he could return to Cleveland, but I just don’t see it unless he returns at an under-market price. Also, reports are Cleveland’s offense won’t be running the ball as much, so if running back Nick Chubb is only getting 12 carries a game, imagine what a backup running back will get.
OSU stays alive in women’s basketball, men’s ice hockey
Good news and bad news on the Ohio State sports front.
Congrats to The Ohio State University women’s basketball team. Jacy Sheldon hit a buzzer-beater March 20, to beat sixth-seeded North Carolina. Now, the Lady Buckeyes are off to Seattle to play No. 2 seed University of Connecticut March 25 in the Sweet 16.
It was a heartbreaking 1-0 loss for the OSU women’s ice hockey team against the University of Wisconsin as they sought to defend its national championship. It still was an amazing run.
And the OSU men’s ice hockey team hopes to make it to the Frozen Four starting March 24 when it plays Harvard University in the Bridgeport Regional in Connecticut.
KSU eliminated in men's tourney
It was a disappointing weekend for Kent State University men’s basketball team. Coach Rob Senderoff’s team lost to Indiana University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Kent State pressed the ball and tried to do too much. It had chances against the Hoosiers, but couldn’t get an offensive flow to get inside 10 points in the second half.
Cavs ride in hands of Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the stretch run of the regular season. I want to make sure I remind myself that anything is an improvement after losing in the play-in tournament last season. The wine and gold seem to have made a home for themselves in the No. 4 slot in the Eastern Conference. It’s hard not to look at all the minutes the starters have logged this season, knowing they ran out of gas last season.
I know this is a season with higher expectations when the buzzards are circling around head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The lack of ball movement, losing big leads and not finishing games are starting to get pointed back at the head coach. The bottom line is this has been a good season no matter what happens. The team will go as far as Donovan Mitchell carries them.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.