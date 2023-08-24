Things must really be going right for the Cleveland Browns. If you want to get a Browns fan fired up, there are only a few things to get tempers flaring.
Saying the name of kicker Cade York is the best way to stoke the flames. Fans are very worried about his ability to put the ball through the uprights. He has missed field goal attempts in all three Browns preseason games this year. He missed two chances to snap an 18-all tie late in the 4th quarter last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Browns are playing the story right. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is saying all the right things to the media. He is throwing his support behind York. Let’s face it, if York was not a fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, the Browns would have another kicker in camp. In fact, York may not have been back this season after going 24 of 32 on field goals last year. His 75% field goal percentage was 24th in the NFL.
York needs to have a perfect final preseason game against Kansas City to calm the storm before the regular season starts. The Browns didn’t feel the need to bring another kicker into camp. It’s probably best. We all know it only takes one phone call to get a new kicker to Cleveland. There are plenty of able-bodied kickers out there, including former San Francisco veteran kicker Robby Gould. By not bringing another kicker in, they are telling York the job is his. It should add to the strong-legged kicker’s confidence.
Unlike previous seasons, there is only one cut-down day in the NFL. Fifty three-man rosters need to be turned in by 4 p.m. Aug. 29. York should realize the job is his until then. The team does not want to admit they wasted a fourth-round pick on a kicker. In the past, the team hasn’t wanted to admit they have wasted any picks since Andrew Berry has become general manager. This one feels really shaky heading towards the Sept. 10 home opener against Cincinnati.
The other problems for the Browns include who will be the third-string running back. The position felt rock solid when former Willoughby South grad Kareem Hunt was the backup to Nick Chubb. Backup running back seems to be a little up in the air. We are all assuming second-year running back Jerome Ford has the No. 2 job in hand. The question is, who will be No. 3? It’s too bad D’Ernest Johnson is still not a member of the Browns. He had a great week last week in Jacksonville. Johnson had two second-half touchdowns in the Jags’ 25-7 win over the Detroit Lions. He’s battling for a spot in his home state of Florida. It will be interesting to see if he gets cut, should the Browns try to pick him up again.
The best story of camp is wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. He has done everything to impress heading into the season. I know he gets his playing time late in the preseason games against second, third and fourth teamers. But, a catch is still a catch. Watkins and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson have been the preseason darlings. In the mythical land of preseason where the Browns have played an extra game, both Thompson-Robinson and Watkins lead the league in passing and receiving yards.
The play of DTR (get used to it) has been good enough to have some hardy conversations about where he belongs on the depth chart. Some would have you believe that the Browns should eat Josh Dobbs’ $2 million contract and make the rookie from UCLA the backup quarterback. In a season where so many coaching and front office jobs could be up in the air, I just can’t see that happening.
DTR would get picked up quickly if the Browns tried to sneak him through to the practice squad. He seems to be the perfect complement to Deshaun Watson at quarterback. Kellen Mond is the quarterback who is playing for tape this week against Kansas City. We are hoping to see about 25 plays from Watson and the starters Aug. 26.
All these stories might be smoke and mirrors to the one area that has not garnered a ton of attention – the offensive line.
In reality, left guard Joel Bitonio is the only rock-solid player on the offensive line. If we thought that right tackle Jack Conklin is and can stay healthy, I would add him to the list. There are question marks about a line that looked way off when Watson played last season. The last six games of the year were understandable head scratchers for the offensive line trying to convert from Jacoby Brissett to Watson.
Left tackle Jedrick Wills will have all eyes on him. He’s been under the microscope since day one. The improvement from rookie mini-camp to the preseason has been night and day for former Buckeye Dawand Jones. The 374 pounder has been asked to do a lot this preseason. He has morphed from us asking why the Browns drafted him, to having a real shot at playing time at the tackle spot. On cut day, keep your eye on how many offensive line backups the Browns keep or pick up from other teams. It will tell you everything you need to know about the confidence of the current makeup of the o-line.
Even with plenty of things to talk about, the fact Browns fans are debating kicker, back-up running back, and sixth or seventh string receivers means this team has come a long way from quarterback competitions in camp. I would much rather be in this spot than training camps of the past. What feels like the longest preseason ever will turn to the season opener after 1 p.m. Aug. 26. I can’t wait.
Andy Baskin writes about Sports for the Cleveland Jewish News. To read more from him, visit cjn.org/baskin.