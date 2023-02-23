The NBA All-Star break is over and the Cleveland Cavaliers sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. I’m not sure most people thought the team would be in this spot at the end of February. It is a reality we can enjoy. The team’s glaring weakness is a lack of bench players. In some ways, it is a head scratcher Kevin Love was bought out of his contract if he had anything left in the tank.
Love was the final connection to the championship team. His stats will put him in the Basketball Hall of Fame, his number will hang from the rafters one day, and the fact that he wanted to stay in Cleveland as a free agent without LeBron James on the roster will always be appreciated.
Just one year ago, he was fighting to be the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. In his last few weeks, he could not get on the floor. He was coming off of a hand injury, so maybe that had something to do with it. The fact that head coach J.B. Bickerstaff wouldn’t put him on the floor is all you need to know. The Cavs no longer thought he could add to this year’s team.
However, Love clearly thinks he can still play.
We will see who is right.
The Cavs will try to avoid last season’s finish when they ran out of gas.
Love will get new life in Miami, where he signed earlier this week. If he can still play, fans will question Cavs’ General Manger Kobe Altman.
All things must come to an end. Love’s time was near no matter if the Cavs kept him for the remainder of this season. I won’t forget his contributions to the franchise and his passion for the fans of this city. Love and his supermodel wife, Kate Bock, embraced our city with class. Let’s just hope his new team, the Miami Heat, isn’t the team that knocks the Cavs out of the playoffs.
College hoops heat up
If your eyes are on college basketball, then this is a good year for Northeast Ohio. Especially in a season where Ohio State is struggling. The Buckeyes are throwing snowballs with Minnesota for the worst record in the Big Ten.
While the Buckeyes dropped their eighth straight game, Cleveland State was pushing its way to the top of the Horizon League standings. The Vikings ripped off four wins in a row to grab first place over Youngstown State. They had a big time win over Wright State on ESPN last week.
First-year head coach Daniyal Robinson is off to a great start and two local players are contributing to the success. Guard Yahel Hill from Cleveland Heights High School is averaging six points and 16 minutes a game. Forward Jayson Woodrich from Beachwood High School has almost identical numbers as Hill. But at 6-foot-7, he is also snagging an average of three rebounds a contest. The Vikings close out the regular season at Milwaukee Feb. 24.
In the Mid-American Conference, it’s been a good year for both Akron and Kent State. Rob Senderoff’s Flashes are fighting for first place. Toledo has been on fire to end the regular season and holds the top seed with three games to go in the regular season. The conference tournament is March 9 to March 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.
KSU is led by last season’s MAC player of the year Sincere Carry of Solon, who is averaging 16 points per game.
Akron ran into Toledo earlier this week and was in fourth place to start the week. The red-shirt senior leads KSU, which will wrap up the season at home against Akron March 3.
Browns fire special teams coach
The Cleveland Browns fired special teams coach Mike Priefer earlier this week. You may remember him as the acting head coach when the team won its only playoff game in the expansion era.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski had COVID-19 during the playoff win in Pittsburgh in January 2021. That game seems like it was a million years ago. I’m not sure how you judge a special team’s coach, but if you look at the results in the “not for long” NFL, you could see this was not a big surprise. The bigger issue is that along with former defensive coordinator Joe Woods, Stefanski let two-thirds of his coordinators go in the last month.
Woods has already landed as the defensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints. On the offensive side of the ball, the Browns lost quarterback coach Drew Petzing, who is the offensive coordinator in Arizona for new head coach Jonathan Gannon, the Saint Ignatius High School graduate here in Cleveland. It reunites the two coaches who spent time in Minnesota a few years ago.
Almost every coach is on the hot seat in the NFL. Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt is the sole coordinator survivor, but, he doesn’t call the plays. The “let’s get quarterback Deshaun Watson ready for next season” excuse is over. This is a make or break year for Stefanski and he has run out of coordinator parachutes.
Everything is riding on Watson. The days of retooling with the draft are in the distant future. The team is going to need to retool the defensive line through free agency. There will be some cap issues to get around, but, those are just paper problems. It’s going to be an interesting 12 months in Berea.
Hockey happenings downtown
Forty-eight-thousand fans attended the Feb. 18 Ohio State-Michigan hockey game at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland last weekend. That was very impressive. Atmosphere looked great on TV. My informal poll was that the game was fun to go, too.
I’m just not sure it was to fun to play on that ice, but the ice had major problems during the game as it separated from the boards. We will see some colder weather and that might help the Cleveland Monsters outdoor classic game Feb. 25. They will play Wilkes-Barre Scranton at 1 p.m. I don’t think it’s a huge deal if they have issues during a regular-season game.
Word on the street is that the Ohio High School Athletic Association has a back-up plan if the ice is having issues. Both the district semifinals and finals are scheduled to be played on that ice at FirstEnergy Stadium. Let’s hope they give the kids a chance play in good conditions in meaningful games.
