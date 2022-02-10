We are in the middle of the Winter Olympics. I needed to remind you because early TV ratings have been down.
At least twice a week, I make the drive down Miles Road and peek off to the right before I jump on Interstate 480. It’s hard for me not to wonder about the Mayfield Curling Club and how a touch of Olympic sport is being played inside the walls of the Warrensville Heights industrial park.
Mayfield Curling Club is the only dedicated ice/curling in Cleveland. Next closest is Columbus or Pittsburgh. You should run into some friendly faces inside the building. Including some members from B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike.
Susan and Mitchell Frankel are a huge part of the club. Susan is the club’s president. They were big time in securing the club’s move from South Euclid to the new facility. They also helped secure the club’s first Olympic qualifier in late September.
Also, 34-year-old Michael Mann has made a name for himself in the sport.
He has competed throughout the United States and Canada and has won the Mayfield Curling men’s championship. He told me his dream is to make the U.S. Olympic Team. He also had a look from the Israeli Curling Olympic Team.
There’s plenty of curling games to be played as the 2022 Winter Olympics continue. The Mayfield Curling Club has “try curling” dates throughout the year, including March 5. It’s free. Check out mayfieldcurling.com.
