I remember saying over and over again, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ season would be successful after they won 51 games and did not have to play in the play-in tournament. It is amazing to me how many people want to blow up things after they didn’t even make it six games into the playoffs this season. The sting of the playoff ouster still hurts.
The clock is also ticking on guard Donovan Mitchell, whose contract is up after the 2024-25 season. He does have a player option for 2025-26. Including draft picks, the Cavs traded six players to Utah to acquire him from the Utah Jazz. During the time of the deal, it looked like Mitchell was heading to the New York Knicks. From the moment the shadows of doubt crawled into the Cavs’ future after losing to the Knicks in the playoffs, New York media has jumped all over Mitchell returning to his hometown to play for the Knicks. Headlines like “Don’t rule out Mitchell’s Return to New York” are common place.
The reality is the Cavs need to see this thing through. I am a little shocked at how passionate Cavs’ fans have been since the end of the season. Most have been super-negative about the trade and think the Cavs’ future will never be more than a ticket to the first round. Also, there will be a flight out of Cleveland to New York the second Mitchell becomes a free agent.
I finally heard from one basketball insider who gave the Cavs hope Mitchell would sign long term with the Cavs if the team is heading in the right direction. Adam Finkelstein, is the director of scouting for 24/7 Sports and is also an NBA analyst for CBS Sports.
“I think a lot of people want to go home and play,” he said on my radio show on 92.3 The Fan. “That seemed to be in consideration for him last year. But, Utah is not a place most NBA players are thrilled to be. You hear lots of stories about that. Donovan, from what I was told, really didn’t have a problem with that with being there. I think Donovan can legitimately be happy in lots of places.
“I think like that’s something that you factor in. But at the end of the day, I think if Donovan thinks he has a chance to win, and if he thinks he has a situation around him that allows him to be the best version of himself, then Cleveland’s gonna have a good chance to re-sign him, even if the idea of playing at home because he is close to his family does resonate with him.”
The idea of trading Mitchell seems a little hasty right now. But having Mitchell and Darius Garland at 6-foot-1 guards seems a little redundant. The Cavs have to find a forward who can shoot and a bench head coach J.B. Bickerstaff can trust. If that doesn’t happen, the Cavs could be stuck in middle earth for two seasons, and who knows what things could look like with three seasons of no first-round picks and Mitchell playing somewhere else as a free agent.
Naylor's brother called up
The Cleveland Guardians officially have become Team Naylor. Josh Naylor’s brother and anticipated catching prospect Bo Naylor was called up from Columbus last weekend.
I think we should simmer down any expectation he is going to instantly be the next Sandy Alomar Jr. But the Guards had nothing to lose. We watched the catching corps struggle night after night, so it made the move easy on paper. The issue is the real paper is green, so they had to let Mike Zunnio go. They are in for $6 million no matter where he sees a baseball game. It was a misfire for the front office. In most cities, it’s not a big deal. In Cleveland, you are the fifth-highest paid player on the roster. It might sting in the front office, but if Bo Naylor can hit even .225, it’s an upgrade from what we have been watching.
'Auto' ump on hold – for now
For all the changes we have witnessed in Major League Baseball this year, it looks like one is not coming in 2024.
The ABS System, the automatic balls and strikes system to umpire the game in minor league baseball is not getting the call up. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters after an owners meeting that “I think there’s some sentiment among the group that we had made a lot of changes here. We ought to let the dust settle, and there are clearly unresolved operational issues with respect to ABS. Despite all the testing, we still have some things that are unresolved.”
Big brother is watching. He’s just having to prove himself in the minors first.
