The Major League Baseball season will not start on time after Commissioner Rob Manfred announced March 1 the cancellation of the first two scheduled series of the regular season.
This year’s lockout is a reminder how disconnected to reality pro sports is to common people. According to wezen-ball.com, minor league players make anywhere from $290 to $700 per week over a five-month period. It is ridiculously low, but they are not being locked out.
I am all for players getting paid. The look for the big leaguers is super greedy. They were arguing over between $700,000 and $650,000 per year for a league minimum. I love the game, but it’s baseball. The average American makes around $50,000 per year according to indeed.com.
Looking at those numbers and thinking about how much Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer will miss on his $210 million dollar deal is pure insanity. I use this example, and yet I am not pointing my finger at the players. The players seem to be much more willing to play than the owners. After all, the owners called for the lockout. They had no urgency to negotiate a deal in December, so things were pushed to the 11th hour.
Most fans will forget the contract issues when they yell, “Play ball” at the end of the month. It just feels like it is real killer in Cleveland. Baseball needs some good news here. The nickname change has been less than embraced. The fact the team is dead last in payroll heading to the season makes things feel even worse. The killer is looking at the Guardians offseason moves and the screen on espn.com says, “No Data Available”. Ugh. Now that should change after a bargaining agreement is done. Seeing the offseason moves is not an elixir for baseball happiness.
Most of the off-the-field issues seemed to be settled without much pain. The days of pitchers hitting are over. The DH is here for both leagues. Expanded playoffs, too. I just know that seeing the players report to Florida and Arizona is better than hearing about a groundhog seeing its own shadow. It’s a real reminder that more sunshine and warmer temperatures are on the way.
Cavs dropping ball on playoff run
The Cleveland Cavaliers are struggling heading into this weekend after dropping four of their last five games surrounding the all-star break. They were hanging on to the final home-court advantage spot in the east prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Hornets.
While everything was great before the break, questions about Darius Garland’s back have been circling around the Cavs since the middle of January. I know he played in the NBA All-Star game, and he had two games with 27 points and a 30-point performance against Atlanta. He looked to be OK, but his back has been bothering him enough to be out. Caris LeVert’s foot injury could sideline him for a few weeks.
The combination of the two injuries should temper expectations for the Cavs. The goal of the season with this young team should have always been get to the NBA play-in tournament. They raised the bar hanging out with the big boys in the East in the standings. But these injuries are making me temper expectations. We should hope the Cavs can be a top-six seed for the playoffs. If that happens, the season will be a huge success.
Take it easy on amateur officials
It’s not hard to wonder why there is a shortage of umpires and officials in youth sports these days.
Between the players, coaches and fans, it’s not exactly a walk in the park. I have a million stories. We all do. I don’t remember this as a kid. But I also don’t remember my folks feeling the need to spend the amount of time and money on youth sports as parents do today.
Part of the issue is “Parent status.” I am a parent, and a youth and high school coach. I see a ton of different sides. The sad thing is I think most parents realize the odds of your kid going pro or even playing college sports is slim.
It’s the loud parents that stand out in the crowd. Let’s try to figure out what we are witnessing.
I often wonder, are you dumping all this money into your child because you need the gratification that your kid plays “Super Elite Major Selects Travel ” youth sports?
Now take all the stress of trying to compete with the Jones, sprinkle in your athletic career you wish was better, and the knowledge of listening to a podcast from a former big leaguer that now makes you an expert and you have a powder keg that is waiting for a match to be lit to yell at officials.
The next time you see “that parent” yelling something profane at a game official, remember the official is probably making less than a tank of gas to do the game. They are human, they make mistakes. It’s OK. One bad call isn’t going to stop your kid from getting a scholarship. They are out there to keep the game going and do the best job they can to make your kid safe.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.