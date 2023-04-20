There are days I wonder what direction sports is headed in.
Let’s start with the fact that days of innocence are long gone. Playground heroes are a thing of the past. Playing for your community seems to be in the rear-view mirror. The name on the back of the uniform is more important than the front. I wish this wasn’t true, but reality is setting in.
Sports at all levels has a different spin. From the top, it’s about paying for athletes before they take the field as a professional. At the bottom, it is parents pumping millions of dollars into youth sports not only to travel the world to compete, but to stay atop of the food chain in athletic social status.
View from the pros
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is a very good quarterback. He led the Eagles to the Super Bowl this past season. He was 13th this past season in passing completions, and14th in scoring touchdowns. His quarterback rating was fourth in the NFL at 66.4. He was tied for second with 13 rushing touchdowns and he led all quarterbacks with 760 yards rushing.
His biggest stat was the contract he signed April 17. He now holds the title for largest contract in NFL history. According to NFL.com, Hurts inked a five-year, $255-million-dollar contract extension with $179.3 million in total guarantees. His $110 million guaranteed at signing is third behind the Cleveland Browns, Deshaun Watson and the Denver Broncos, Russell Wilson. His average salary of $51 million makes Hurts the highest paid player in league history.
Is he worth it? You can judge it. I am all for players making as much as they can. But, if I am in Cincinnati, I am worried. Worried the team won’t be able to afford Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He also made it to the Super Bowl and was fifth in passing completions, fourth in passing touchdowns, with a quarterback rating of 58.7, good for 10th in the league.
Burrow has two more years on his rookie contract. The new contract will be a game changer, especially if the man from Athens can win a Super Bowl. The money seems crazy.
View in college
Let’s go to the middle. Famous college basketball announcer Dick Vitale went off on social media April 14 about the NCAA’s transfer portal, which allows college athletes to have a one-time transfer to another university as an undergraduate. The rules have been relaxed to basically allow college athletes to be free agents.
I have no problem with an NCAA athlete transferring schools, especially if they have not had the opportunity to get on the field. They want to play, and if a school has an abundance of players at one position, then the athlete deserves the chance to perform, no matter what the name of the school.
The other time when it makes sense to allow an athlete to enter the transfer portal is when a coach is fired, retires or quits. Oftentimes a new coach comes in and has a bias against players who played for another coach. Letting athletes leave to play at another school without penalty is a fair way to level the playing field. Imagine all the players new University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders has told are done then had to sit out a year before transferring to another school. Under the old rules that would be reality.
When Sanders was hired, he actually told the players he was “bringing his own luggage, and that (they) hit the portal.”
Is high school sports next?
The real issue here is name, image and likeness or NIL money. Paying athletes to jump schools is a reality I never thought we would see out in the open. The NCAA looks so weak right now. They chose to ignore the problems of NIL and beg the government to set the rules and now they have a system that is out of control. It sure looks like it is going to break the NCAA.
I have said it before. It is a matter of time before NIL money is coming to Ohio high school athletes. Last year the Ohio High School Athletic Association tried to be proactive and get legislation passed to take control of the situation. The legislation failed when voted on by member schools. As of October 2022, 19 states had high school NIL rules in place. I am all for athletes getting paid, especially if somebody else is making money off of the athlete. However, I’m worried the same cash that drives athletes to pick a college will be hovering around eighth graders around town. It’s a scary thought.
Let’s just hope ESPN doesn’t try to drive a national high school letter of intent day for 13-year-olds picking high schools.
Just like in college, high school NIL money will continue to separate the haves from the have-nots.
I have always had this theory on public versus private high school athletics. As a public school student athlete, I was very thankful for private schools. The students that left our district created an opportunity for me to play. If they stayed my athletic experience probably would not have happened.
If the private schools broke away from the OHSAA, it would bust down any recruiting rules on the books. It would be the wild west with no rules. The private schools would not care at all about recruiting rules. Although, some say they don’t now, it would be way worse without the OHSAA in place.
Parents wrong priorities
Lastly, sports have become about social climbing from parents. I guess that has always been around. I’m just wondering about all the money that is spent to get kids on the Super-Ultra-Mega-5AAA travel teams. Where will they be playing when it’s all said and done? According to the website leagueside.com, the chances of playing professional sports are 0.00075%
I love sports. But what it’s really about is letting young adults deal with conflict, building relationships and feeling the highs and lows of success and defeat. Getting them ready for the real world should be the real goal of youth sports.
There is a great website about sports parenting. Ilovetowatchyouplay.com. It’s a reminder that the best thing you can tell a young athlete after a game is, “I love to watch you play.”
Now I have to plug in an address on Waze, to find our kids’ next sporting event.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.