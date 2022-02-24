Once again, Cleveland made its mark in NBA history. It was an extremely successful weekend for the Cavaliers, the NBA and the city of Cleveland. When you see Bill Murray, over 200 VIP parties and parking near the arena going from $30 to $50, it’s a big deal.

Outside of the slam dunk contest, things were extremely pleasing to the eye. It’s to the point the dunk contest needs a major boost. They really need to up the ante and put more money on the line to get the top players to compete in the contest.

It was funny to hear Steph Curry get booed by the hometown crowd. I appreciated the fact he took it in stride and as a compliment, as opposed to his Golden State teammate Draymond Green, who ripped the city and fans of Cleveland. Curry said it was a great city. Green stepped in to let him know that Cleveland is “far from great” on television. Curry got the last laugh.

The Akron-born guard won the MVP trophy and set a record with 16 three-pointers, hitting for 50 points in the All-Star Game that capped the Feb. 18 to Feb. 20 activities. Consider this, Curry took 27 of the 121 three-point attempts combined in the game. When Cleveland hosted the All-Star Game at the Richfield Coliseum in 1981, both teams took just one three-point attempt. It’s amazing how the game has changed.

The real story of the weekend is how LeBron James turned it into a homecoming. His introduction during the announcement of the 75 best players to ever take the floor was described as “electric.” I’m not sure most people expected this to be a weekend dominated by James, but it turned out that way.

Here are the biggest headlines.

James said Cleveland fans had Darius Garland, Jarret Allen and him as the city representatives. This was a head-scratcher. This is the same James who left Cleveland twice. Right? The guy who made sure that there is a difference between Cleveland and Akron. Right? I’m not going to lie, he hooked me in when he said it. It made Cavs fans remember his playing days in Cleveland are special. It made me forget about “The Decision” and just think about the good times.

The stories started brewing last week that James’ management team was not happy with the Lakers’ front office for not making any moves during the trade deadline. The big rumored trade was Russell Westbrook for John Wall of the Houston Rockets. It doesn’t sound like James and Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka are going to Swenson’s any time soon. Many took James praising Oklahoma City’s General Manager Sam Presti for being an “MVP” as a shot at the Lakers. It was fuel on the fire. In fact, ESPN and former Cavs beat writer Brian Windhorst said this might force the Lakers’ hand to trade LeBron this summer.

Never a dull moment with James. Makes you appreciate what former General Managers Chris Grant and David Griffin did while with the Cavs.

Lastly, the James family reunion. James said he will play where his son, LeBron Jr., will play in the NBA. Wow, that is a ton of pressure on Bronny. He is just 17 years old and a junior in high school at Sierra Canyon High School in California.

He will get a chance to play in the NBA on name alone. Is he good enough? Time will answer that question. James said he will play his final season where his son plays.

Fans want to add two and two together and equal Cleveland. I really don’t think it’s that easy. The first factor is where will Bronny be drafted? Will he be drafted? And will a team need the James family on the roster?

A team may not have need for James at 39 years old. He said his paycheck will not be a factor at that point from the NBA team.

Now, it is a slam dunk for the marketing department. Just think about how much potential money would be on the table for the NBA team that pulls it off along with James. Bring in a fleet of Brinks trucks to watch James’ final season with his son.

His movie script has him perhaps leaving the Lakers to ride off in the sunset with Bronny ready to take over the ranch.

Remember, this is Hollywood and anything can happen. I can even write a script where Cavs killer Michael Jordan gets a standing ovation in Cleveland. That happened, too. I guess time does heal all wounds. On paper “LeBron 3, The Final Chapter” is possible. I just don’t see it happening.

