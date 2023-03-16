The NFL new year is here. It starts with a free agent flurry of players moving around the league to new rosters faster than any other time of year. The Cleveland Browns walked out of the first two days of the free agency period with a solid start.
Their mission is to ramp up the defense that struggled last season. To get moving, the Browns needed to make a few moves on offense, though.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson’s bank account continues to be the team’s biggest winner. The Browns were over the salary cap, so it was a simple fix. Turn Watson’s yearly salary into a signing bonus and now you are under the cap.
The next move was to re-sign center Ethan Pocic, who got a three-year deal. The offense now retains the entire line going into the season and, if continuity is king, then the Browns are sitting on the throne. No matter who the Browns sign on defense, getting Watson and the offensive line in sync was the top priority during this offseason.
The Browns then spent money on defensive players. They brought back linebacker Sione Takitaki on a one-year deal. Former Houston Texans’ edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is now on the Browns after signing a reported three-year contract worth up to $22 million, with $12.5 million guaranteed. Plus, they acquired defensive tackle and former Minnesota Viking Dalvin Tomlinson, who will reportedly sign a four-year, $57 million deal, with $27.5 million guaranteed.
Hopefully this is all good news. I can’t sit here in March and tell you the Browns are going to win the Super Bowl, but I can tell you they added the pieces they needed. I also can tell you that if you want to make money in the NFL, be in a position that does not touch the football. Wide receivers and running backs did not see a lot of movement in the first few days of free agency.
Rule changes, an abundance of good players and teams wanting running backs who can also double as a receiver have pushed one of the most glamorous positions of the past into no more than a cog in the machine.
Browns fans value Nick Chubb, but when you look around the league, he really is a special player. I’m wondering how long it will take Kareem Hunt to find a job. Even more, I wonder what his contract will look like.
I hope you all are enjoying this NFL new year.
Flash dance time for Kent State
The Kent State Golden Flashes are dancing toward a March 17 match-up against the Indiana Hoosiers in the NCAA Tournament.
This will be head coach Rob Senderoff’s second trip to the NCAA Tournament as the team returns to the national tournament for the first time since 2017.
They are led by Solon High School graduate Sincere Carry, who’s been a rock all season. Carry averages over 17 points per game and just under five assists per game.
It will be a homecoming game for Senderoff. The 49-year-old attended SUNY-Albany and was an assistant head coach at Indiana. KSU plays the Hoosiers in Albany, N.Y. Senderoff’s family lives in Stow and attends Temple Beth Shalom in Hudson. The coach was on my radio show, “Baskin and Phelps” on 92.3 The Fan.
We joked about having an abundance of ticket requests from friends and family because both sides of his family are from New York state.
“I don’t have them,” he said. “They are going to have to get tickets for themselves. I love them, but they are buying their own.”
Kent State is a seasoned team and was impressive in winning the Mid-American Conference championship last weekend when they ending Toledo’s 17-game winning streak.
The Golden Flashes lost earlier this year to two top-ranked schools, including No. 2 Houston in a nail-biter that came down to the final moment. Senderoff is banking on the tough schedule to ease his team into the game.
“It is going to seem larger than life to them,” he said. “I think what helps us is the fact that we played Houston the way we played them and Gonzaga, the way that we played them, I hope we are not in awe when we step on the court.”
No. 13 seeded Kent State plays No. 4 seeded Indiana at 9:55 p.m March 17 for the Midwest Regional first-round game at the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. The game will be televised on TBS.
Talking hoops with Grunfeld
We had a great turnout at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood to meet Dan Grunfeld March 12. We talked about his book, “By the Grace of the Game.”
Grunfeld played college basketball at Stanford University and professionally overseas. He is the son of legendary basketball player Ernie Grunfeld, who played for the Milwaukee Bucks and was the general manager of the New York Knicks. The book is about his family that were Holocaust survivors from Budapest. It’s another amazing story of survival of his grandparents and his father.
In our discussion, Grunfeld’s behind the book stories were amazing and he said that he didn’t ask his father to do interviews about the book. He knew his dad would hold back if he did, so he collected stories from his father – never telling him he was being interviewed. He then wrote the book and let his father read it before it was published. His grandma, who lives in the Bay Area and is 93 years old, was very happy the family story was shared for others to learn about the American dream.
Beegun lifts us icers
As I mentioned last week, University School made it the Ohio High School Athletic Association Final Four in ice hockey in Columbus, finishing as runner-up.
Sophomore Ryder Beegun helped the Preppers get to the final game against Olentangy Liberty. Beegun had assists in both the semifinal victory over Sylvania Northview and in the final.
It was a fantastic year for coach Andy Gerow’s team. Congrats to the guys in Hunting Valley.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.