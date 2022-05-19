The NBA Draft Lottery is in the rear-view mirror. The Cleveland Guardians are swimming around .500, while the Cincinnati Reds are going to be swimming upstream all summer. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals can play the schedule game now that the order of games with the dates and times have been released.
Here is a shocker. Both teams will play 17 games. Trying to figure out what a team’s final season record in May should be left to those still sitting at the bar at 2:30 a.m. trying to figure out why they can’t order another drink. It’s a total waste of time.
The Bengals were rewarded with five prime-time games, including two on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. They will also be a part of the Browns two games on national television. The Browns and Bengals play on Monday Night Football. The Browns also get the Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
The 2022 schedule is here...All that's left is to #RuleTheJungle 🎟 Single game tickets are on sale at https://t.co/RXVXLVIV5Y pic.twitter.com/P27YHHHCoV— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 13, 2022
The Browns have no idea what is going to happen to quarterback Deshaun Watson. The NFL is taking a wait-and-see approach with Cleveland, which is 100% fair. The Bengals earned the spotlight after last season, while the Browns earned the right to try to flex into nationally televised games at the end of the year.
OFFICIAL: The schedule is finally here❗️📰 » https://t.co/ahQJWXpxMz pic.twitter.com/By37coDLfB— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2022
I’m wondering and concerned about the over-saturation of NFL football. We all know Week 18 is in the future, and so is expansion. Peter King of Football Morning In America wrote about the possibility of the next expansion franchise costing $10 billion. That’s billion with a “B,” my friends. Streaming rights, like Amazon Prime this season on Thursday nights is going to test rights for more streaming.
If that’s the case, the channels available to the league would be endless. The NFL has been great to give the hometown teams access to watch teams play on over-the-air channels for home games because they know what is important. Taxpayers build stadiums which is a good reminder to the NFL that games should be free to watch in home markets.
We could see teams placed in Europe full time. We will see more gambling influence as more states like Ohio make betting on the games legal. The pressure to provide more and more content could water down things. Games every day of the week and at any time may not happen overnight, but, could in 11 years when it’s time for a new broadcast deal. The thought of every game happening on Sunday and just one game on a Monday night could feel like the stone age.
That’s progress – and you have to love it.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.