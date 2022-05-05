This was a lackluster NFL draft. According to reports, television ratings were down 33% for the first round April 28.
There are several reasons why. I can think of two big ones. Eight teams did not have a first-round pick. This included the Cleveland Browns. Only one quarterback was selected in the first round. The University of Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett going to the Pittsburgh Steelers. University of Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder was picked in the third round by the Atlanta Falcons.
The Cincinnati Bengals took University of Michigan safety Daxton Hill with the 31st pick in the first round. In six picks, the AFC champion selected five players on defense, including three defensive backs.
The Browns, who needed help at wide receiver, defensive end and defensive tackle, drafted a cornerback with the first pick in the third round. The Browns traded their first-round picks through 2024 in the Deshaun Watson deal this offseason. Mississippi State University’s Martin Emerson was a surprise to fans. But drafting the best player the team thought was available at the time was the philosophy.
The biggest surprise was that the team drafted Louisiana State University’s kicker Cade York in the fourth round. Most kickers are not even drafted. But, when you look at how many games are decided by three points or fewer, I’m glad they made it a priority. The Browns cut kickers Chase McLaughlin and Chris Blewitt May 2.
The Bengals showed the importance of having a trustworthy kicker in Evan McPherson last year. Cincinnati’s outstanding kicker was drafted in the fifth round last year. I’m glad the Browns followed the Bengals lead on this one. If McLaughlin would have been better than 15 of 21 on field goal attempts, the Browns probably would have been in the playoffs.
The cloud over the Browns right now is that quarterback Baker Mayfield is still on the roster and owed more than $18.5 million. The Browns’ best play in this game is patience. It might sound cruel, but Mayfield is just a name on the roster. He may have to report to mandatory camp in the summer if he wants to get paid. I’ll be honest, they could throw tomatoes at me for almost $19 million. The Browns need to just wait this out.
Cutting him is not an option. It’s not a good look if they cut him, pay him and he is successful on another team. That’s especially true if that team beats the Browns. We all know quarterbacks get hurt in the NFL, so some team is going to need him.
The bigger question is are other teams around the NFL not willing to deal with the Browns because of all the guaranteed money Watson is getting. Every agent knows that the bar is now Watson’s $230 million guaranteed contract. It put teams around the league in an awkward position of having to look at that as the bar for any quarterback with better stats than Watson. Imagine what the negotiation with the Bengals owner Mike Brown and quarterback Joe Burrow is going to look like. Burrow took his team to the Super Bowl in his second year. Watson hasn’t taken a snap since 2020.
Big week for Heights High
It was a unique week for Cleveland Heights High School graduates.
It was hard not to notice Travis Kelce’s chain on TV during the NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was wearing a pendant with the Cleveland Heights tree logo, which adorns trash bins all across the city these days. His “CH” logo has diamonds on the lower part and emeralds in the “h” part that resembles a tree. You know you have made it when you have that kind of jewelry. Word is both Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, are about to give back to the school with a very thoughtful gift. Jason is the center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Plans are in the works for a fieldhouse next to the football stadium on Lee Road.
The Tigers landed another player in the NFL draft when former Ohio State Buckeye Tyreke Smith was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round. Smith played in 30 games as a defensive end for the Buckeyes. His brother Malik, who played basketball in high school and in college was invited to Browns’ rookie minicamp as a tight end.
While Smith leaves Columbus, another Heights grad is coming to the center of the state. Tiger baseball pitcher Ethan Pollack will head to Capital University to join the rotation in Bexley. The hurler is the Tigers’ top pitcher. He’s only allowed three earned runs in 25 innings. In his first six starts, he’s fanned 56 batters. He’s off to a 3-0 start.
Next on horizon – podcast
Beyond writing this column, hosting a radio show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and working for Spectrum News 1 statewide, I am excited that I am a part of a new pro football podcast from Audacy.com. The podcast is called “It’s Always Gameday in Cleveland.” My co-host is longtime Browns beat writer Daryl Ruiter. I’m excited because it’s available on your time. We have big plans for the podcast, way beyond what you hear on the radio. It’s available at audacy.com, Apple podcast, Spotify and wherever you get your podcast.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org.