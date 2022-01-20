It was billed as “Super Wild Card Weekend.” It should have been called “Blowout City.”
Six playoff games, six games that hardly made me want to see the second half. Buffalo, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and the Los Angeles Rams walked through the weekend. It makes you wonder if the NFL should ever think about adding more teams to the playoffs. The top seeds in each conference earned a bye week by having the best records. They got the week off as a reward for a great regular season. There is talk about adding more teams to the playoffs so the top seeds would not get a bye. The playoffs are already watered down. We witnessed that with the blowouts last weekend, so there is no need to make it worse.
Watching as a bitter Cleveland Browns fan from the sidelines, I kept shaking my head trying to figure out how the Browns didn’t beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. It was also frustrating, watching Odell Beckham Jr. have success in the Rams’ system, but it didn’t work here. I do think he has less pressure as a No. 2 receiver behind Cooper Kupp. Still the Rams are making it happen and the Browns did not.
When the Browns were 1-15 and 0-16, it was easy to watch the playoffs. You knew the Browns had no business in the postseason. Now it just shows that one win here, one more first down there, or one less turnover and the Browns get an extra game. Underachieving was a tough pill to swallow last weekend.
In some odd way, I am happy the Cincinnati Bengals won Jan. 15. I laughed when Bengals’ radio announcer Dave Lapham called them the “Cardiac Kids” on the radio after Cincinnati’s 26-19 win over Las Vegas. Maybe it is because the Browns beat the Bengals twice.
I really like Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He just wants to play the game. You didn’t hear him complain about the lack of an offensive line last season. You watched him come back from season-ending injury from last year. Cincinnati upgraded the offensive line and drafted his former LSU teammate, Ja’Marr Chase. It’s a formula the Browns will be chasing while the Athens High School grad is under center with the Bengals.
The Bengals will face the AFC top seed Tennessee Titans at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22. The winner plays the winner of the Bills-Chiefs game, which will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 23, in the AFC title game at 3:05 p.m. Jan. 30.
Cavs playing like a team
Putting the team over me as this team is fun to watch.
It is the No. 1 thing I hear about the Cavs. It is true. It is an undertone to what we are really seeing. A team that plays selfless on the floor and is drama-free off the court. It’s a far cry from hanging on LeBron James’ every movement on and off the floor during his stints with the Cavs. Don’t get me wrong. Other than the dog and pony show of “The Decision” on TV, I would not trade the LeBron years.
The win over the Brooklyn Nets Jan. 17 was a big deal. Brooklyn did play without Kevin Durant, who has a knee injury, but the Cavs are not the picture of perfect health either. The Cavs have a team full of guys who can drop 20 points in any game. While Darius Garland was the player-of-the-week in the Eastern Conference last week, any number of guys including the core of Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can be a hero on any night. It all starts with defense. The Cavs held the Nets to just 19 points in the fourth quarter in a 114-107 MLK matinee victory.
When I worked in local TV full time, I had a co-worker named Cliff. He would often yell in the newsroom, “Time to get on board with those Cavs.” Cliff has never been more correct than now. Expectations of just trying to make the play-in tournament have moved over to playing for a top four seed in the East. A 50-win season that was a crazy thought in August now is a real goal.
Happy birthday, Dan Gilbert
It was good to see Cavs’ majority owner Dan Gilbert in some of the background shots on MLK Day. Jan. 17 was also his 60th birthday. After suffering a stroke in May 2019, we have not seen or heard much from Gilbert, so I’m glad he was able to be at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to see the signature win.
Also seen on TV was Amar’e Stoudemire, who was also in town with the Nets as an assistant coach. The six-time NBA All-Star is super interesting. He was a standout player in Israeli’s Premier League. He also converted to Judaism in 2020. His faith is on full display on his Instagram account @amareisreal. It is worth the follow.
Chones provides radio gold
I juggled the Cavs-Nets game between radio and television. Brad Daugherty is a nice fit with Austin Carr and John Michael on TV. It would be great if Bally Sports had him do more games.
If you are really looking to be educated about the game, Jim Chones knocks it out of the park. His partner, Tim Alcorn, brings it with great energy. They are a good team. Chones always makes me smarter when I listen to him. I love the way he sees the game. In the win over the Nets, Lauri Markkanen was the guest on the postgame show. Too often you listen to announcer’s praise players after a game, but it is nothing more than hot air. In the interview, Chones praised and reviewed his performance over the last week, with details on why Chones thought Markkanen earned his respect. It was like sitting in on a parent-teacher conference and it was radio gold.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.