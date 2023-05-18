Can somebody tell me how the NFL schedule release became “a?”
The National Football League announced the order of games last week and somehow this has become an event. Teams already knew who they were playing, but last week they found out the when and where. The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns start and end the season against each other. They will meet in Cleveland for the season opener and in Cincinnati for the regular season finale.
Somehow, the magic of looking at the order is supposed to tell if a team is going to go 1-16 or 16-1. Play it safe and say 10-7, so that way you can say something you didn’t expect changed a few games, so you were not that far off on your prediction. If you can give me the Powerball numbers before they are pulled, then I will be really impressed.
I understand the importance of some folks wanting to take a trip to see their favorite team on the road, or perhaps you just found out that there is now a game the same day as a wedding or something special. So, knowing the schedule can change people’s plans.
I look to see how much the NFL respects teams by the number of nationally-televised games. The Bengals have four primetime games, two on the road and two at home. Plus, a match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 23 is the only game being played at that time. Respect is earned, and Cincinnati’s play on the field is why it will be on national TV so much.
The Browns have just two nationally-televised games. They can get more respect by playing better on the field. New league rules do not guarantee a team a game that the nation can see. The league can also choose to flex teams out of primetime games later in the season.
Reports say Amazon Prime paid a billion dollars a year for 11 years to have the right to broadcast the NFL. It’s a lot of money to have the Thursday night football TV streaming rights. I can’t really blame them if they don’t want dog match-ups.
Watching NFL games will be a little different this season. The old way of thinking about where games are broadcast is now gone It was simple before: AFC games were on CBS, NFC games were on FOX. Thursday on a traditional cable network, Sunday night on NBC, Monday night on ESPN. There were a few exceptions to the rule.
Now AFC and NFC can be on either FOX or CBS. And new this year, YouTube is the new home of the NFL Sunday Ticket, allowing the avid NFL fan to watch every out-of-market game.
It is still amazing to me how the NFL can own the news cycle in May just by letting fans know what the schedule will be four months before a single play.
Questions swirl around Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians’ offense woke up last weekend, thanks in part to Josh Naylor’s ability to hit home runs in the eighth inning three days in a row against the Los Angeles Angels. It is a lesson for Guardians’ fans who watch this team struggle to score runs early in the month that it is a very long season.
It took just one weekend for the Guards to jump up and down in the AL Central from second place to third place and back to second place. As long as the Minnesota Twins don’t go on a 10-game winning streak, the Guards will be fine. Being in the AL Central is the gift that keeps on giving.
The bigger question is will they pull of a trade. You don’t really know how good a young starter is until they have seen teams a few times. It sure does feel like they have some strong young talent in Taylor Bibee, Peyton Battenfield and Logan Allen. Not to mention that Gavin Williams is close.
The big setback is when top prospect Daniel Espino injured his shoulder. The right-hander had surgery in early May and is expected to be out around a year. Hopefully, we will see Tristan McKenzie soon. He can come off the 60-day disabled list May 29.
The question is how long will the team hang on to Shane Bieber. I hope for his entire career, but we all know better. His contract keeps him on the team through next season, but as we have seen way too many times, if the team can’t afford to keep him, they will see what they can get for him. The question is at what point is his value the highest? The problem with trading him now would be that it might come off as the front office raising the white flag on this season. If these young pitchers can contribute and the bats get warm this spring, the AL Central will keep the Guardians in it all summer.
Hey OHSAA! Here's an idea
The Ohio High School Athletic Association spring sports season seems really short. Here is some food for thought. Move baseball and softball season to the fall. Weather kills these two sports time and time again. Start the high school season in August and have the season over no later than early November. Cold doesn’t stop games. I’m not sure what impact that would have on high school football numbers. But, seeing how the weather has shifted, it’s worth looking into. Good luck to our athletes in softball, baseball, lacrosse, tennis, boys’ volleyball and track and field in the state tournaments.
