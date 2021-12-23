So many of us have sat down at our computers after a frustrating day at work and typed out a “nastygram” to our boss. You write the e-mail but are smart enough to not hit send.
In youth or high school sports, we call it “the 24-hour rule.” No matter how mad or frustrating a game, it’s always better to wait 24 hours to talk to a coach about a game. The distance of time will give you clarity.
I followed this advice when it came to writing this column. I considered writing it just seconds after Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 48-yard game-winning field goal with no time on the clock for a 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns Dec. 20. The kick put the Browns in last place in the AFC North, while a victory would have put them in first place.
There are special words that are reserved for private moments to explain the emotions of the game and the week leading up to the Browns-Raiders game. Those words are colorful and full of emotion. They are however confined to the messages on my phone. One day I will laugh at them.
In the interest of all, I waited until the deadline to write this column to get my mind clear. Otherwise, this story would have been plenty of opinions about play calling, the need for a new field goal kicker and how trying to win in the NFL with about 20 players in COVID-19 protocol is not a good place to be.
The fact is, the Browns need to go on a three-game winning streak to make the playoffs. Fivethirtyeight.com predicts the Browns have a 95% chance of making the playoffs if they can beat Green Bay, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Packers are the only team in the NFL to have clinched a playoff spot with three games to go and I’d feel much better if the Browns did not have to go on the road to play them this Saturday, Dec. 25.
For some crazy reason I think the Browns’ playoff hopes will ride on the last game of the year against Cincinnati. It is wishful thinking for a team that has not seen the end zone on offense three times in one game since Nov. 7.
Cavs a bright spot
The best thing going is the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, COVID-19 has hit the NBA and the Cavs.
Regardless, a team like this, that works hard, has fun, moves the basketball and plays together, could make a cold winter fly by, especially if they keep playing at this pace. They are worth the investment of time.
Jaguars quickly sack Meyer
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is out of work. He was unceremoniously released from the Jacksonville Jaguars with four games to go in the regular season. The reasons he is gone – on and off field actions – his contract and his apology are all out there.
The bottom line is that it was doomed from the start. College coaches who control almost everything at the NCAA level rarely work out in the NFL. Even the New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick, the most powerful coach in the NFL, still answers to team owner Robert Kraft.
Meyer’s college approach didn’t play. Some college will bring him in. I’m not so sure about him coming back to Ohio State or going to another legacy football university like USC or Notre Dame. He will coach again if he wants to get back. I’m just wondering how much he is regretting leaving TV to go to Jacksonville if he knew his “dream job” at Notre Dame was going to open up this year. Maybe Notre Dame dodged a huge bullet. None of the issues would have happened if he stayed an analyst.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.