It might be a little trite, but the time is right. No not to fight, but to write about what is right. I just wanted to express what I am thankful for in Ohio sports.
Let’s start at the top. When it comes to the Cleveland Browns, the man I am most thankful for is running back Nick Chubb. He’s not flashy, he doesn’t scream “look at me” after a big play. He comes to work to get the job done. Yes, his numbers were down last week against the Buffalo Bills. But, that’s OK. Chubb passes the do I want my kids to wear his jersey test. The answer is yes.
It looked like the baseball season was going to be one of watching and learning about what the future will be. But it all changed when Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez inked a contract extension before the season started. It was a great sign of life for a player who loves the game. He was willing to take less money to play ball here. It’s a trait that is few and far between these days. It was more than a game-changer, it was a franchise-altering moment.
I am thankful the Guardians year in and year out give us a quality product to root for. They are the most consistent franchise. They look internally to promote from within at the general manager spot. It’s been that way since Hank Peters. Some folks like to pick on the Dolans for the way they run their business. I ask you if it was your money on the line, how would you run the team? If you don’t like the Dolans, the path has been set for a new ownership group. You know what you have now. Will you be thankful for the Dolans in the future?
We are so lucky to have three-time manager of the year Terry Francona in Cleveland. You may not always agree with his moves, but his knowledge of the game only makes you question a move for a moment. His stability in the dugout and his relationship with the players makes him the second-biggest free agent any sports team in Cleveland has ever landed. When he first got here, he was a reason for players to want to come to Cleveland after playing in big markets. Now he’s a reason to mix the old and the new. His relationship with the front office is a driving force in why this franchise is so successful.
You might laugh at this one. I am so thankful for all the local umpires and referees. They take so much guff from coaches, fans and players you know why there is a national shortage. We need them as much as we need places to play. There is a huge need for officials in every sport. Let’s stop yelling at them and start teaching the next generation how to keep games moving and fair.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have brought us into a new generation of potential success. I am thankful for the Gilbert family and the Cavs ownership group. They are always thinking about winning and how to make the product we watch better. Kevin Love continues to spread the word about mental health. Along with others, he is a reminder that even the most gifted athletes deal with the same issues as everyone else.
This might be an odd one. I am thankful for Kaulig Racing. What?
Sometimes rooting for something outside of the traditional sports that fill our nights is enjoyable. The Hudson-based racing team has burst through the scene on the NASCAR circuit. I needed a hometown team to follow and the boys at Kaulig show no signs of slowing down.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day, I sit across from Jeff Phelps and producer Dan Mennigan at 92.3 the Fan. It’s hard to believe that Jeff and I have been talking about Cleveland sports for 11 years. We first started on Fox Sports Net more than 20 years ago. I can’t think of a better guy to be educated by and have fun with every day. Jeff is the voice of reason on our show. I will always be thankful for his wisdom. He is and will always be the best Cavs’ pregame and postgame host the Cavs TV network will ever have. As for Mennigan, he puts up with me. So that makes him family.
Also, the “poohba,” Andy Roth, and our station manager, Tom Hershel, at 92.3 The Fan. They let me have the freedom to be on all of these platforms knowing that my daily job is at the Fan. I give Roth a really hard time on the radio. But, at the end of the day, he is why our station sounds as good as it does. They have been the biggest supporter of the “It’s Always GameDay in Cleveland” podcast. Daryl Ruiter is an unbelievable partner on the show. I am thankful for Daryl and Meredith Kain, our producer.
Former Cleveland Browns running back Jamel White, and former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL players Bryant Browning, Antonio Pittman, Chimdi Chekwa. These four guys make us smarter on Spectrum TV. I love the different perspectives they bring to the table while we are doing “The Postgame Show” on Spectrum News 1. Pittman is also a fireman in Columbus and his work in helping people and saving lives is amazing. He is so humble.
I’ve also had the chance to work with two new color analysts this year. Former Buckeye and NFL defensive back Tyvis Powell on the Browns’ radio network and longtime high school multi-sports coach Mark Ferfolia. I’m not sure I have ever met a former player who is so optimistic and can change my mood around as fast as Powell. He is a constant reminder of how hard athletes work to get the pros. He can always find a silver lining. Ferfolia has brought new perspective to me on how to watch the inner workings of how high school coaches get the most out of players. Like Bernie Kosar, he can see the play before it happens. It’s a great listen on high school games.
There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss or am not thankful for Les Levine, who wrote this sports column for the Cleveland Jewish News before he passed away. The fact I can write this in this space is because he paved the way for me to be writing this column. Like my brother, Bruce, and my father, Al, who have also passed on, they are my reason for making sports my life. Before I knew Les, my brother would quote him all the time. Little did I know how important he would be in my life.
I am thankful for Ohio State football and head coach Ryan Day. I am glad this is being printed before the Michigan game on Nov. 26. The way he sees things is so refreshing. Maybe it’s easy because they are winning this season. He sees the warts on the Buckeyes and he’s not afraid to talk about them. I’m looking forward to an epic battle with Michigan. Day is the right man for the job.
Bob Jacob and Kevin S. Adelstein at the CJN are amazing. They always have my back, and Bob makes this column look so great.
I am thankful for my family. My wife puts up with a ton to make our family work. My wife and kids are my inspiration. I love to watch you play. Those are the best words any parent can say after the game. I love to watch them play.
Long before I started writing here, I started reading the CJN to see if my friends were having a bar or bat mitzvah. I am a longtime reader and I hope to be a longtime writer. My mom calls the CJN, “the paper.” I am thankful that all of you take a few moments to read it every week – especially her. Thank you.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.