We are just a few hours from the start of 2023. For football fans around the state, everything feels the same as it did one year ago.
The Cleveland Browns are hoping to match last year’s eight wins. But the Pittsburgh Steelers surpassed them in the standings after a 17-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints Dec. 24 at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland. Let me gets this straight. The Browns in the coldest regular-season game in team history with a wind-chill of minus-16 degrees lost to a team that plays south of the Mason-Dixon line and in a dome. Congrats to the Saints who won their second road game of the year. The Browns were officially eliminated from the playoffs last weekend.
The Browns are only playing now to avoid the iceberg in Berea.
The Saints played without former Ohio State University wideout Chris Olave and former Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry. I’m not a big fan of walking away from head coach Kevin Stefanski, but the excuses are running super thin. If they are going to fire Stefanski, you have to wonder if the entire system is worth keeping intact. This season is gone. It was over when the league told Deshaun Watson he had to sit out for 11 games. It’s a hard reality for a hardcore optimistic fan base.
It’s hard to watch this team make mistakes. Monday morning quarterbacks look like they have their doctorate in pigskin. Here’s the hard part that one of the team’s stars, Myles Garrett, was suspended for the first series of the game last week and really nobody noticed. The Browns head coach also suspended Greedy Williams for one play earlier this season.
This isn’t college and taking one of the best players off the field for a suspension sounds super high school to me. Now, we are still waiting for all the facts to come in. This is professional football. If you want to make a point, fine him. But penalizing the fans that went to see him play in freezing temperatures seems silly and how you run a muni team. If it was only one series, I have to wonder how bad the infraction could have been.
This has been a super frustrating season for everybody, right down to the fact that one of the heated areas on the Browns’ bench was broken during the game. It’s OK the players can huddle around Stefanski because everywhere he sits for the next few months is going to be warm. This storyline with the Garrett suspension is manmade. It’s a drama headline Browns’ fans are all too often used to. So is fourth place.
How did a franchise so close to making the AFC Championship game and four quarters away from the Super Bowl just 24 months ago revert to the same old state of futility that it has been since 1999?
Do yourself a favor and stop watching the Los Angeles Rams play with quarterback Baker Mayfield. He’s 2-1 since going to L.A. He looked good again on national TV on Sunday. If you enjoy pain, look up NFL playoff chances on fivethirtyeight.com. The Steelers still have a path to the playoffs. So much for thinking the Browns are a team to be worried about in the AFC North.
Bengals roll on
Meanwhile in Cincinnati, gamblers might want to look at the Bengals on Jan. 1 when sports betting becomes legal in Ohio. They have been on fire since losing to the Browns on Oct. 31, having won seven straight games. They have scored more than 20 points in every game since Halloween and, in that span, they are averaging just under nine points per game more than their opposition.
Quarterback Joe Burrow continues to live up to his top five ranking in the NFL.com quarterback power polls. It doesn’t hurt that his wide receiver corps gets stronger every week. Last week, it was Tee Higgins’ week to make Cincy fans happy. Higgins had 128 yards and one touchdown in the win over New England. Wide receiver Trenton Irwin stepped up again with two touchdowns. The story for the Bengals will stay the same. Can they keep the offensive line rolling in the right direction with right tackle La’el Collins out for the season with an ACL tear? Outside of that, Cincinnati is all systems go.
OSU prepares for No. 1 Georgia
No. 4 Ohio State will get a chance to prove critics wrong in Atlanta. A win over No. 1 Georgia in the national semifinal would go a long way for a program that was embarrassed by Michigan on Nov. 26. Ohio State will play the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl New Year’s Eve with an 8 p.m. kickoff to round out 2022.
This only the second time Ohio State has faced Georgia. The other time was in the 1993 Citrus Bowl. Now, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit took a 21-14 loss as OSU’s quarterback after leading coach John Cooper’s team to a tie that season. I’ll always wonder what if Cleveland native Elvis Grbac went to Ohio State instead of Michigan in that era. The Cleveland St. Joseph graduate was looking at Ohio State before coach Earl Bruce was fired.
Speaking of Michigan, the No. 2 Wolverines play No. 3 TCU in the other national semifinal in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The winners will meet in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium in the national championship game on Jan. 9. I would love to see an Ohio State-Michigan rematch. If the Buckeyes can beat Georgia, then they will have truly earned their way to the final game.
Still can't figure out Irving
The Cleveland Cavaliers are still playing great basketball, despite Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant giving them a rare home loss Dec. 26. They are still worth the money to watch. I wonder when Irving is done playing basketball if we will ever be able to celebrate his play that lifted the team to the NBA title in 2016 when he was with the Cavs. As much as we hate the way it ended, he was one of the best to wear a Cavs uniform.
I have no idea what he is thinking or the battles he chooses to get into. He was booed Dec. 26 by Cavs fans. Like former Indians manager Mike Hargrove, I admire Ty Lue for keeping the pieces together during the championship run. I couldn’t imagine trying to keep the Cavs together when they won the championship in 2016.
Anyway, I can’t believe it’s almost 2023. Happy new year.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.