Ohio State is off and running with at 21-10 win over Notre Dame at the Horseshoe. While it was not a must win in early September, it changes the dynamic of the entire season. By winning the game the Bucks are not chasing the respect to be a one loss playoff team that can’t lose again.
In the end it was a win-win for both teams. The game is what the game should have been. The No. 2 team against the No. 5 team. Not a blowout, like some would have predicted. If Notre Dame can rebound, this loss should not hurt them as long as Ohio State keeps winning.
The beauty of college football is that new heroes can be made every Saturday. Players who are only household names in their community get national recognition. Xavier Johnson, a fifth-year senior at Ohio State, was that man this first game.
Getting the first catch of his college career Sept. 3 proved that hard work pays off. He was a walk on at Ohio State. He had to earn a scholarship to play. He picked that up after week two of last season. After the game he told reporters about how many times he thought about quitting. The odds of him even wearing a jersey on game day after high school were very slim
His hard work in practice and on special teams paid off during the game. His one catch turned out to be a 24-yard gem at the end of the third quarter. It gave Ohio State the lead and paved the way for a more than seven-minute drive ending with a Miyan Williams 2-yard touchdown run. Williams churned out 49 yards on the Bucks final touchdown.
It was funny to listen to talk over the weekend about how No. 1 Alabama’s 55-0 win over Utah State Sept. 3 wasn’t impressive enough. They need to play tougher games like Ohio State did to open the season. The Crimson Tide plays Texas Sept. 10 and Ohio State plays Arkansas State.
I wonder what the future will look like with games that appear to be easy. College football will go to 12-team playoff in as early as the 2024 season. Could we see more easier scheduling if the super conferences happen? Or will it push schools to play a tougher schedule because losing early in the season will not haunt teams like it does now?
NFL off and running
Yes, I am ready for some football as the NFL opens the season starting Sept. 8. The Cleveland Browns are at the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sept. 11.
The Bengals start the run to defend the AFC championship. It appears quarterback Joe Burrow and his talented group of wide receivers are healthy and ready to repeat. The biggest issue will be the orange and black’s offensive line. They will need to silence the critics and keep Burrow upright to make things work.
They will face former Mentor quarterback Mitch Trubisky. The Steelers are continuing the trend of using Ohio born quarterbacks after Findlay native Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. But Trubisky seems to be a placeholder until rookie Kenny Pickett takes over and the former Pitt quarterback should get his chance this season.
Defending the AFC title will not be easy. Especially when you look at the AFC West. Russell Wilson is now in Denver with the Broncos, The San Diego Chargers’ Justin Herbert threw for more than 5,000 yards last year, the Los Angeles Raiders’ Derek Carr’s stats compare to the best in the league. Oh yeah, and the Kansas City Chiefs still has Patrick Mahomes. The best thing for the rest of the league is that they all play each other twice.
The Bengals will not sneak up on anybody this season.
Week One grudge match
The Browns walk into a fire storm week one. Most see it as Baker Mayfield versus the Browns. The scoreboard will say Carolina and Cleveland. Grumblings as early as Sept. 5 about Mayfield’s tenure in Cleveland started to percolate. It’s hard to imagine anything but Mayfield wanting revenge against the franchise that would rather sign a quarterback they knew would be suspended to start the season than have him take snaps.
Mayfield helped bring a Cleveland playoff win. He brought a winning attitude not captured on the lakefront since Bernie Kosar. But, last season he tried to do too much. I blame him for being stubborn and I blame the Browns for trotting him out on the field week after week. It was a train wreck after week three. Add that to the Odell Beckham Jr. drama and you had a bad mix.
Baker gets his chance this first game of the season. But, nobody in the NFL knows him better than the Browns. This may not be a pretty game for the Browns offense. But, I’ll take the Browns defense to deliver in week one against the Panthers.
The Browns did make a few roster moves after the first 53 man roster was turned in. Quarterback Josh Rosen was added to the practice squad after being released. The former first round pick did a nice job in the preseason. It is clear that General Manager Andrew Berry likes Rosen. I’m not sure he will ever take a regular season snap for the Browns, but he took advantage of the preseason games.
Cavs’ impressive move
You have to give the Cleveland Cavaliers front office a tip of the cap for being aggressive. They stepped on the New York Knicks to pull off a trade to land all-star guard Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. The Knicks pressed pause on deal, the Cavs pressed play to land.
The Cavs look poised to be a playoff team. Hopefully jumping over the play-in tournament this season. The franchise mirrors what some of us witnessed in the Daughtery, Nance, Price, Williams, Harper days. Now we cheer for the Mitchell, Mobley, Garland and Allen era. How often does a team make a trade to bring in the best player on the floor? I like Collin Sexton, but it became clear last year Darius Garland was ready to jump to the next level. This team should be even more fun than last year. It feels like the Cavs season just got longer.
I think we all like that.
They traded away a boatload of first-round picks to get him. It’s well worth it if you are contending for titles. Let just keep our fingers crossed that Mitchell is playing so well that he will want a maximum contract when his current one is up in three seasons.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.