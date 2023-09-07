There are only a few places where a 20-point win feels like a loss. Columbus is one of those places.
A giant September trip to Notre Dame, Ind., is less than two games away and it has OSU fans worried about the offense. Going 2-for-12 on third down against Indiana in the season opener Sept. 2 is the first place the Buckeyes will need to pick up the pace.
We were told we would see two quarterbacks play at Indiana in a game OSU head coach Ryan Day knew he had win. So, he stayed with his older quarterback, Kyle McCord, even after he threw an interception that led to Indiana’s only score of the game in a 23-3 victory. McCord ended with good numbers and a quarterback rating of 115.4. The odd part of his game was that OSU threw no touchdown passes. That has only happened twice since 2018 and both were against Northwestern. One was last season in terrible weather and the other was in the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020.
It’s hard to just assume that OSU will blow out teams like Indiana. The defense played well against the Hoosiers and may have to carry the team until the rhythm starts to set in. Youngstown State and Western Kentucky should be the dance lessons OSU needs. The Buckeyes have one of the best players in the country in Marvin Harrison Jr. Getting him the ball just twice an entire game is just wrong.
It was clear to see McCord has won the trust of Day. If he is “the man,” let it be. Juggling between McCord and Devin Brown seems silly now when Notre Dame is on the horizon. As for Brown, it’s great he wears No. 33 as a tribute to Sammy Baugh, a charter member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton in 1963..
Brown calls it the original quarterback number for the original quarterback. The NCAA has no rules against a quarterback wearing a number less than 19, so he made the change from 15. I give the kid credit for wanting to pay tribute to one of the games greats. But the only slinging the No. 33 should be doing is to a running back, end, or linebacker. I hope Larry Bird is not offended.
Finally, NFL to kick off season
The time is here and the NFL kicks off this week with the Cincinnati Bengals at the Cleveland Browns. I can’t image that Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow won’t be under center on Sept. 10. But, I’ll leave a sliver of doubt only because Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has been strong in his comments of making sure his star player is 100% ready for the entire season.
There are no doubts in Cleveland. Everything rests on the arm and feet of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Hopefully, all of his off-the-field issues are in the rear-view mirror because the Browns have invested so much in Watson. The time for the investment to start paying off is now. The Browns have the best running back in the league in Nick Chubb and are strong on the offensive line, at wide receiver and at tight end.
This is the “show me” season for the Browns. All four teams in the AFC North have high hopes. The North could send three teams to the playoffs. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans are riding high after quarterback Kenny Pickett’s run at the end of last season and the Baltimore Ravens’ worries were washed into the Chesapeake Bay when they re-signed quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Guardians make pitch for playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians fooled everybody last week when they became the “Guardians Angels” after picking up three players from Los Angeles. Angels’ owner Arte Moreno shed contracts before playoff rosters had to be turned in with waiver claims. Cleveland picked up three pitchers, helping the team that looked like it raised the white flag at the trade deadline.
The team didn’t have to give up any front-line players to get starter Lucas Giolito, and relivers Matt Moore and Reynaldo Lopez. They started this week as the winners of three straight series against Toronto, Minnesota and Tampa Bay. They also knew Minnesota was coming to town with a chance to make up some ground. Unfortunately, they did just that with an embarrassing 20-6 victory in Cleveland Sept. 4.
No matter what happens, the fact the front office was willing to shell out more than $3 million says something. It added to the manager Terry Francona farewell tour. Entering the Twins series on Sept. 4, the Guards started out the week five games back of the Twins with three to play at home. It all lined up for a great Hollywood ending.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.