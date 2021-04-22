There are plenty of big-time sports going on right now. It would be easy to jump into the NFL Draft, the NCAA, Major League Baseball, the NBA or the NHL. This week, I want to talk about at something that happened at a youth basketball tournament in Sandusky.

According to reports, a parent shot a coach in a parking lot over the lack of playing time for his son. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the shooter now faces attempted murder charges.

Here is the worst part of the story. I was not surprised.

Youth sports have changed so much over the years. Most parents today would not even think about sending their kids to the park to play a pickup game with the “be home by dark” rule.

The amount of money, pressure and unrealistic goals is a powder keg to the situation going on in youth sports.

Here is the sad part. Most of the problems in youth sports have nothing to do with the kids. It is on the families and fans.

It is amazing to me that we even have referees and umpires show up to games. The abuse they take at the youth level is making it difficult to find them, let alone find good ones.

Simple rules on refs: They didn’t wake up this morning thinking they are going to make a bad call on your kid to mess up that full ride to one of our state universities. Here is a shocker, they do make mistakes. It is OK.

Just in the past two weeks, I sat and listened to a mother and father rip their daughter apart with some choice words because she chose not to swing on a second-pitch strike in a high school fastpitch softball game.

I watched a father almost get into a fistfight with his son’s baseball coach over squeezing the strike zone during a scrimmage. The game had no umpires, and the coach was calling balls and strikes. I repeat – it was a scrimmage.

Too many of us have a million stories that sound like this, “Did you see the drunk parent at 8 a.m. who was giving a middle finger salute to the 12-year-old because he scored against her kid’s team?” Yes, that is a true story.

Here is the bottom line. Look at the numbers. It is so difficult to have the chance to play college sports and get a scholarship. The odds of making it to professional athletics are so slim.

Sports is not about playing time. It is about learning valuable lessons about working with other people.

A few things I have learned over the years: The scoreboards are for parents. Ask your kid if they remember a random score from a game two years ago.

Also, the best thing you can do for a kid is not break down the game in the car ride home. Just say, “I love to watch you play.” There will be time to work on fundamentals later if you see a correctable issue.

Nobody wants to hear a parent coach or evaluate from the stands. Kids and families all know who the good players are and the kids who are developing.

Travel teams are not for every kid or family. Kids that work hard and have talent will be seen at some point, no matter who they play for or against.

I write all of this from the perspective of a father, a youth and high school coach.

We say this knowing that 99% of families go to games and do not cause any problems. It takes a village to help guide our youth. So, when you go to a game don’t be the village idiot.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 92.3 The Fan.