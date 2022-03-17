The new NFL year is here and once again the league did not disappoint. Plenty of headlines to get things moving. Tom Brady has unretired, while Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay stay together, Carson Wentz is off to Washington and the Steelers will be rooting for Mentor High School graduate Mitchell Trubisky. Quarterbacks stole the show to start the year.

The AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals addressed the team’s biggest issue, which is protecting quarterback Joe Burrow. In the first few hours of being able to contact free agents, Cincinnati grabbed Tampa Bay guard Alex Cappas and former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Ted Karras. It was an impressive start. Especially getting Cappas after reports that Brady tried to get him to stay in Tampa Bay. The Bengals did lose defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi to the Chicago Bears. The former Brown was having a great season before a foot injury ended his year during the wild card win over Las Vegas.

As for the Cleveland Browns, let’s put aside the quarterback talk for a moment. They upgraded by trading for Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper. If he’s healthy, he will be better than any pass catcher that was on the roster last season. It cost the Browns money and a fifth-round pick, but it was a big win for the Browns. The biggest question will be will they draft a wideout or a defensive end with the 13th pick. Looking at the rest of the league, if the Browns want to return to the playoffs, they need to upgrade the position. I do like Donovan Peoples-Jones, but the rest of the room is a project.

The Browns released Jarvis Landry. It feels like that relationship ended at Thanksgiving. And the Browns let Odell Beckham Jr. go. Landry and OBJ are best of friends. OBJ is gone because of the $16 million the Browns would have owed him this season and getting a reworked deal didn’t happen. I really think Landry was a culture changer in Cleveland. He lived up to his words and was excited when he was traded to Cleveland in 2018. He ignored the smell of a no-win and one-win season to believe the franchise could turn around. He was right. Browns tight end David Njoku said it best on Instagram after the release of Landry became official, “All I can say is thank you. Thank you for setting the standard & culture that was needed to be established here in Cleveland. Thank you for showing what true leadership is. U will never be forgotten in this city for all u have done!”

The Browns and the fans will miss him. He was a game-changer on Lou Groza Boulevard.

If the Browns are good at one thing, it’s drama. Once again they have turbulence at the quarterback position. It appeared the Browns had settled on Mayfield to be the starter next season, but when the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson cleared the criminal hurdle of his sexual misconduct accusations, the Browns wanted to see if he was available to come to Cleveland. According to an ESPN report, Houston cleared teams that had an offer they would accept for a trade to interview Watson. Yep, the Browns were one of those few teams.

The drama heated up on March 15 when Mayfield took to social media to pen what looked like a thank-you post to Browns’ fans to let them know how much he appreciated them. Basically a “good-bye.”

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

I was told by multiple sources Mayfield was caught off-guard by the Browns’ intentions to get Watson. Unlike Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, who was told by Falcons’ management they wanted to interview Watson, Mayfield found out about the Browns ‘interest via social media.

Mayfield is still under contract with the Browns for this season and could remain for two more seasons after that if the team placed the franchise tag on him. Awkward.

By the time you see this column, the Browns may have a new QB and have found a trade partner for Mayfield. Browns drama 101.

Play ball!

Baseball is back. I’m not sure anybody realized it was gone.

After the lockout was settled last week, we will have a 162-game schedule. Some things will be noticed such as nine-inning doubleheaders will be needed to replace the lost days to start the season. At least they won’t have a runner at second base to start the 10th inning. The National League will have the designated hitter and there will be more playoff teams. Six teams make the playoffs now. The top two teams in each league get a first-round bye. The wild card is now a best-of-three. Say goodbye to the one-game wild card and game 163 because tiebreakers will eliminate the need for an extra game in the regular season.

Next season could bring the ban of the defensive shift. The owners just need to give 45 days notice to make that happen. The pitch clock is coming next year too. Pitchers will have 15 seconds to throw the ball when no one is on base and 19 seconds when someone is on. In the minors, it cut 20 minutes off the game. Larger bases are coming next year and that’s a good idea. The bases increase the distance to steal a base, allow the runner more surface area to touch and make the game safer.

Now we just need to get used to saying “Guardians” and not “Indians.” It is going to take some time, so be nice when people mess this up. Not sure what the statute of limitations will be, but remember some people still call the ballpark Jacobs Field.

More than the change of the name on the front of the jersey, the Guardians need to worry about the names on the back. They need help in the outfield. The team did not make any moves before the lockout and this is the most compact window of available free agents making this an exciting time for roster changes. The Guardians have the starting pitching to do some damage, so I am intrigued to see what they do next.

Dayton, here I come – again!

I was in Dayton last weekend for the Ohio High School Athletic Association girls basketball championships and was skeptical about not playing the finals in Columbus as has been tradition. This is just the third time the girls finals moved away from The Ohio State University. The renovated venue in Dayton is perfect as UD Arena holds 13,500 fans. I’m looking forward to returning this weekend for the boys finals.

Cavs limping toward playoffs

The Cleveland Cavaliers have hit a major slide with injuries. It’s not fun looking at Jarret Allen sitting on the sidelines with a broken finger, but the team finally got a boost with Caris Levert returning to the floor March 14 in the exciting win over the Clippers and former Cavs championship-winning coach Tyronn Lue. The Cavs are hanging on and in the sixth-place spot in the playoffs. The Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets are pushing hard to kick the Cavs back into the play-in tournament.

I really don’t like looking at the crystal ball on the Cavs, but it’s been a fun season. Since the all-star game, the Cavs are crawling toward that finish line. Let’s hope they can get on their feet and run to the finish line.

If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.