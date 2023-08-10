The aftermath of the fight between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians made it’s way into this week with the Guards’ Jose Ramirez getting a three-game suspension and the White Sox’s Tim Anderson getting a six-game suspension. It may well end up being the Guardians’ final punch of the season.
The White Sox seemed to have added to the Guardians’ frustration by winning four of six games. It also sucked the life out of the team that was flirting with first place in the American League Central. But the trade of pitcher Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay may have been the downward spiral that lead to being no-hit by the Astros and the feeling of no support from the front office to the players.
It may explain why skipper Terry Francona seems on edge these days. Not only did he fire back at a reporter who asked why he let light hitting outfielder Myles Straw bat in a bases-loaded situation last week. But, he’s also had early exits from last weekend’s series with the White Sox.
I can’t say that I blame him. But, after losing Game 1 of the Toronto series this week, it seems like Cleveland sports fans are ready for the opener between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 10.
Going back to the fight. I always find it odd that if two guys are punching each other out at the corner of Carnegie Avenue and Ontario Street in downtown Cleveland where the Guardians play, it’s called “assault.” When it happens on the other side of the stands, it’s called “entertainment.”
Let’s give Ramirez credit for playing hard despite the outlook on the season. The White Sox are a mess. Anderson felt the need to deliver an over-aggressive tag while standing over Ramirez when the play happened. I was not shocked when former White Sox pitcher Keynan Middleton told ESPN the clubhouse has a culture of “no rules.” It matched the text messages I got during the fight about the White Sox from a league source.
There was no love lost between the Guardians and Anderson after he decided to give the old one-gun salute in Cleveland with his middle finger in 2022.
The best part of the entire incident was announcer Tom Hamilton’s call on the Guardians Radio Network. “Down Goes Anderson. Down Goes Anderson.”
A perfectly duplicated version of Howard Cosell’s, “Down Goes Frazier. Down Goes Frazier” tribute at the time Ramirez delivered the punch heard round Major League Baseball.
Most baseball brew-hah-hah’s are nothing but talk. This time, it might be the last big highlight of the season.
Along the lines of the fight, why guys run in from the bullpen to fight might be one of the dumbest things I’ve ever witnessed, especially considering that Guardians’ closer Emmanuel Clase was ejected from the game. If the bullpen guys really want to get into the action, why do they waste their time running to the infield? Why don’t they fight in the outfield or in the bullpens.
As many of you know, I love hockey. Fighting is regulated in hockey. But you learn at an early age, you will get suspended if you jump off the bench during a fight. The same should go for the bullpens in baseball. It should be a minimum five-game suspension if you leave the bullpen.
The dugout is another story. I can see allowing guys out of the dugout to break up a fight, especially because it could be nine players against one or two coaches. As we have seen in the past, he might be older now, but you don’t want to mess with first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr.
Big 10, er Big 20 may be on the way
Welcome to the Big 20. Or the Big 18. Or is it the Big Eighteen? They will figure it out.
The world of college sports is changing again. Nobody wants to get left out of the race. It’s the dash for big cash.
When Arizona became the fourth team to leave to PAC-(pick a number), the dominoes started to fall. Washington and Oregon are coming to the Big Ten. Who knows who will be next. Arizona State and Utah will pack up and leave with Arizona.
I’m not sure what the conferences will look like by the time this story is printed. I do think that Cal and Stanford should come over to the Big Ten. From an academic standpoint, it would be a huge feather for the Big Ten to get both schools known for impressive academic standards.
Who are we kidding? Both teams play in the San Francisco market. It’s much like getting Rutgers in the New York market. The northern California schools bring more television ratings and that means more money. If the Big Ten gets just one of those schools, it gives it the following media markets: No. 1 New York, No. 2 Los Angeles with USC and UCLA, No. 3 Chicago with Northwestern and Illinois, No. 4 Philadelphia with Penn State, and No. 8 Washington, D.C., with Maryland. The Bay Area is the 10th largest market. Sprinkle in No. 11 with Seattle and now Washington. Detroit with Michigan is No. 14, Minneapolis with Minnesota is No. 15.
You can do the math. The Big Ten is the champion for TV dollars. Tradition is nice, but commercials bring money to schools that are expanding with playoffs and now trying to figure out a way to get athletes paid with name, image and likeness money.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.