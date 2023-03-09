I know we are only a few weeks into spring training, but the preview of what is to come in Major League Baseball has put energy back in the game.
The wasted time in-between pitches is gone. Spring training games are averaging a half-hour less than a year ago, down from over three hours per game to about two hours and 30 minutes. Perhaps as a result of this, ratings on ESPN are reported to be up 44% from two years ago.
It takes some adjusting but the pitch clock is working. It’s 15 seconds per at-bat when there is no runner on and 20 seconds when a runner is on. The clock is behind the batter who must be set with eight seconds to go and older players are getting used to it now. I thought this might be a nightmare for veterans early in the season, but now I believe the only people who will have to get used to it will be the fans. I watched a 20-second strikeout earlier this week.
In the end, we will get used to it, and it won’t look like a gimmick. It’s good for the game. But, it will be an adjustment for fans, too.
Also really interesting is the ban of the shift. It only took two weeks for a team to shake off the new rule. The rule now is that you must have two infielders on each side of second base with both feet in the infield grass. What they didn’t change is where outfielders can stand. You can leave right field or left field empty and put one of the outfielders in short right or short left.
The Boston Red Sox already used the new outfield shift to get the Minnesota Twins’ Joey Gallo last week. Will MLB try to change the rules again? Gallo pulls the ball like crazy. The result was a walk. But, you know other teams have this in the playbook now.
Kent State, Senderoff going strong
Congratulations to Kent State men’s basketball coach Rob Senderoff. He was nominated for the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award. He is one of 25 coaches recognized for not only achieving success on the basketball court, but who display moral integrity off it as well.
Senderoff has been the head coach since 2011, and this is his third nomination for the honor. He is one of college basketball’s hardest working coaches and the program’s all-time winningest coach.
KSU looks to get the Mid-American Conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland. The No. 2 Golden Flashes were preparing to play Northern Illinois University at 2 p.m. March 9. The Golden Flashes are chasing The University of Toledo, which has won 15 straight games heading into Cleveland.
This marks the 23rd straight year for the tournament in Cleveland and it is one of the longest runs for any college basketball tournament venue. Both the conference and the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse have an agreement through 2030.
It’s a great event. It’s a different energy than a pro basketball game. The tournament has a history of nailbiting games. It’s worth the trip if you are looking for something to do this weekend.
High school playoffs ahead
It’s playoff time. The Ohio High School Athletic Association girls’ state basketball finals are this weekend and boys’ state basketball tournament will follow next weekend as both play in Dayton.
No matter what happens this week, a tip of the cap to the Beachwood High School boys’ basketball team, which qualified for the Sweet 16 this week.
State wrestling has a new twist this year with not only the boys’ finals, but the girls will also have their first state-sanctioned championship.
Grunfield visits Mandel JCC Book Festival
I hope to see you March 12 for the Mandel JCC Book Festival in Beachwood. We will get to talk hoops and life with Dan Grunfeld, one of the featured speakers. His father, Ernie, played in the NBA for the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks and the then-Kansas City Kings.
Dan Grunfeld has worked in the front office for the Knicks and Washington Wizards for almost 30 years. His book, “By the Grace of the Game,” is the story of his father. He tells the story of what his family went through as a next-generation NBA player whose family survived the Holocaust.
I will be moderating a talk with Grunfeld at 11 a.m. Tickets are available at mandeljcc.org.
Former Gilmour girl heading to MSU
Here’s a follow-up to a story I wrote about two years ago.
Good luck to Columbus Torah Academy’s Molly Binsky, who as a sophomore, would make the daily drive up
Interstate 71 to play goalie at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills for the Gilmour 16-and-under girls’ hockey team, logging thousands of miles to stop shots.
In her junior year. life got a little easier when she joined the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 19-and-under girls team. She has made her choice for next season – heading to Michigan State to play for the Spartans in East Lansing.
The OHSAA hockey finals are March 11 and March 12 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
University School in Hunting Valley is making the trip back to Nationwide, where it will play Sylvania Northview High School. Keep your eyes out for US’s Ryder Beegun, a sophomore who has been playing quality time this year and could be a difference maker this weekend.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.