Baseball is back and it didn’t take long for critics to say the game is too fast. But, is it?
I am haunted by a caller to my radio show who said they would no longer go to games because the games have been coming in at about 2½ hours. I’ve never once heard an NBA or NHL fan say the games are too fast. Both those leagues’ games are about 2½ hours.
Through the first weekend of the season, batting averages, hits and on-base percentages are all up. The only issue that seemed off was the number of stolen bases, which is really up. Through the first 130 games, there were 84 stolen bases and only 16 runners being thrown out.
Why? Bigger bases, limiting the number of pickoff attempts and stopping the shift.
As I said since the start of spring training, it is going to take some time to get used to the rule changes. The bottom line is more people are talking about baseball than they have in a long time.
The game has a jolt of energy among non-hardcore fans that we have not seen in a while. TV ratings are up, and that’s good news, because last year’s World Series numbers were the second worst in history.
By May, the game should feel natural. For now, it does seem like a kid who has had too much sugar.
Both the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians started hot. Cleveland won four of its first five games despite shaky starting pitching. Among the wins was a great comeback in the first game of the series versus the Oakland Athletics. Meanwhile, Cincinnati took two of three from the Pittsburgh Pirates to start the season.
The Guardians’ home opener against the Seattle Mariners is at 4 p.m. April 7 and the game is sold out. In a new promotion this season, the team is offering $49 standing-room tickets each month and it includes opening day if you buy the month of April.
Busy week ahead in Cleveland
Next week will be an interesting week in Cleveland with the first home stand at Progressive Field for the Guardians and the Cavs return to the NBA playoffs, hosting first round games at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.
The New York Yankees make their only trip to Cleveland with a three-game series starting April 10. This is the Guardians first home stand of the season.
The Reds will host the Yankees May 19 to May 21 in a weekend series. This is the first season all MLB teams will play each other.
The NBA Playoffs will start first round action April 15. The Cleveland Cavaliers are not building a ton of confidence rolling into the playoffs. They were taken to task against the New York Knicks March 31. The Knicks played without Julius Randle, who is out with an ankle injury and could be back for the playoffs. The Cavs and Knicks are on a collision course for the first round. The Cavs needed 40 points from Donovan Mitchell to beat the Indiana Pacers over the weekend. The Knicks are playing better basketball. This first-round match is going to be tough for the Cavs.
The NBA approved a seven-year collective bargaining agreement April 1. I’m really skeptical about one of the changes coming.
They are full steam ahead on a mid-season tournament. The finalists of the tourney will play two extra games per season and the winning team players will get $500K each. The final will be played in late December.
A team’s regular-season play in October and November will count as pool play and remain as regular-season games. Confused? I am. I just don’t see how this helps the game. Some logistics still need to be worked out, but it’s coming. I’m just not sure fans will like it.
NFL expansion on horizon
Another expansion also seems inevitable – an international division in the NFL.
What does that mean? Mexico City and Canada, probably. Europe. Yep. Games on Tuesday and Wednesday night? Possibly. When you see the league is getting $5 billion or $6 billion per franchise, I’m sure the owners would love to get the number of teams up to 40, especially when they add an 18th game.
Europe already has NFL-ready stadiums. The 9:30 a.m. kickoff window on Sunday mornings is already open and the thought of consuming football on just Thursday, Sunday and Monday night games flew out the window with the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV partners are looking for better match-ups and I’m sure sports betting partners would not be disappointed to offer more games on different nights. At the end of the day, I’m wondering if the NFL will over-saturate the product.
The other worry the NFL should have is the declining number of high school football players in the United States. The National Federation of State High School released a survey last year that 11-man football was down over 12% since its peak season of 2008-09. It was the first time since they started keeping track that the number of participants dipped below 1 million.
Blue Jackets ready for lottery
Columbus Blue Jackets fans looking to have some fun while waiting for the season to end should hit up tankathon.com. It’s a website that runs simulations to see who will get the first pick in the draft lottery.
It only took me four tries to get Columbus the first overall pick. Worst-case scenario of the fifth overall pick came up a few times. But, for now it’s as close to the playoffs as this season will be.
Center Connor Bedard is the top-rated player in this year’s NHL draft and it sure would be nice for the team to find the next Rick Nash in this draft.
Beachwood Softball turns 70
Congrats to the Beachwood Softball league on 70 years. The league, located in a suburb of Cleveland, will hold tryouts at 9:15 a.m. April 30 and May 7 at the Fairmount School fields.
The league started in 1954. In 2012, it established a hall of fame. The league takes pride it has grown over the year’s thanks in part to a “family” attitude and building a tradition of relatives to keep the league striving. But that shouldn’t stop someone from trying out.
The league has grown over the last 15 years. It also has an all-star game, a legends game and a round-robin tournament as well as a post-season championship.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.