We should all be settled into the fact that Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in week one of the NFL season. I hope by the time you read this we have a decision on how long Deshaun Watson will be suspended or if he will be suspended. This week’s off-the-field highlights included a few reports that the mediator Sue L. Robinson, a former federal judge, is waiting it out to see if both the National Football League Players Association and The NFL can come up with a settlement before she has to render a decision.
On the line is if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. He has been accused of sexual misconduct after massage therapy sessions while playing for the Houston Texans. Watson has already settled with 20 of 24 accusers out of court. The Houston Texans settled with 30 women who wanted to sue the team for assisting Watson by providing a facility for the massages and giving Watson nondisclosure agreements to have the therapist sign. Watson proclaims his innocence. Two Texas grand juries did not have enough evidence to indict Watson on criminal charges.
The eye opener this week was a report from Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk that if Watson is suspended, it might be anywhere from two to eight games. The league is pressing for a full-season suspension. You can see both sides seem a million miles apart. According to the collective bargaining agreement, the only way Robinson’s decision can not be appealed is if she rules Watson did not break the policy. Her decision would be zero games. If she places a number of games on the decision then her ruling can be appealed. The appeal would go to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he appoints. The NFLPA has said that if Watson is suspended for the entire season, they will file a lawsuit in federal court.
At the end of the day, this tug of war about Watson’s future is huge for both sides. Imagine the reaction by the players if Robinson says two games and Goodell turns around and says he’s out for a full season. It is the worst scenario. It would make the hearings a dog and pony show. At that point, it would not be about Watson. It would be about the players versus Goodell. The league has made it clear it wants Watson to sit for at least another season. But, stepping on a former federal judge is a bad look for the league, even if the NFLPA agreed to that system.
This will be the first decision made under the new CBA. The public relations hit is going to be big when it happens. It’s not a big deal if Robinson waits until training camp to let us know her findings. This feels like the never-ending story and it is. It will be because Watson still has four civil cases to go to court after the season.
We live in an age where patience no longer exists. How many ways can you get a cup of coffee now in less than three minutes? Robinson and the league shouldn’t be in a hurry for an answer. Browns’ fans know how to wait, being champions of patience since 1964. They should be doing everything to get this right and right is going to be different for everybody. It is the difference between a quiet Thanksgiving dinner or a loud one. You know, the one where someone has to say, ‘please, let’s not talk about politics at the table.’ Let’s not talk about Watson, could be trending in 2022.
Guardians pleasant surprise
What do you think of the team name Cleveland Guardians?
By most accounts, the Cleveland Guardians, new name and all, have exceeded expectations.
Jose Ramirez and the kids are right there in the playoff hunt at the all-star break. I’m not a huge all-star game fan in most sports. But, the mid-summer classic was a winner. Especially for the Guardians.
Nobody expected Ramirez to win the home run derby. He didn’t, but it was great to see him compete. He had two hits and scored a run in the American League’s 3-2 win over the National League. Andres Gimenez’s defense was fantastic on a behind the back double play and closer Emmanuel Clase was lights out. Three strikeouts on 10 pitches in the bottom of the ninth. That’s near-perfection.
It was awesome how many players were wearing microphones while playing the game. I’m not sure how distracting that is to the guys on the field, but it’s a great all-star game gimmick. For all of baseball bad ideas, this was a good one.
The trade deadline is Aug. 2. The Guardians have enough young talent in the system to make a big move. There is more money in the system thanks to the new group of minority ownership. If the Dolans are in the stretch run of their ownership, it is going to be very interesting to see how they approach the deadline. They have a chance to get to the postseason. But, they are not the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox or Tampa Bay Rays. They are still at the second level, but, if they can get a consistent big bat, that could all change.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.