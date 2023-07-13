It’s the all-star game break in Major League Baseball. The show started with a mammoth display in the Home Run Derby by Seattle’s Julio Rodriguez’s 41 home runs in round one, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. winning the event. It is also one of the slowest weeks in sports as far as actual competition.
What is not slow is the changing landscape of sports journalism itself. Big-time cuts at ESPN. The New York Times is going to disband its sports department and will instead lean on the writers from The Athletic, which the company aquired last year for a reported $550 million. The Los Angeles Times is also drastically changing the way it covers sports.
It should come as no surprise as some daily newspapers are a shell of what they once looked like. It makes me appreciate other local community newspapers for still running strong high school and local sports stories and showing standings, local box scores and leaders.
This is also true of local television news. Very little local TV sports in newscast reporting isn’t worth the time. It was a death notice that started in the early 1990s and is beyond life support right now.
Knowing your audience was the most important thing I learned when I started in the 1980s. When you bring in consultants from out of market, or news directors and young producers who don’t know or don’t care about the community, you need to flip the channel.
Tell me local sports doesn’t matter when 100,000 show up at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on a Saturday in the fall. Communities come out in full force to watch high school football on a Friday or Saturday night. But it’s not worth the resources for local TV stations. It’s cheaper to talk about the weather than send a camera to a game.
So where are we with sports journalism? The great writers, news gatherers and story tellers will always have a home. Traditional means of sports information are different for this generation and will be for future generations.
I love the fact our son was keeping up with how Team Israel was fairing at the World Lacrosse Championship. He was really into it. The team won five straight games before losing to the United States. It is a reminder that information that was really hard to get just a few years ago is now at our fingertips. It’s also not filtered by sports editors or TV sports anchors who only have about 45 seconds to tell many stories.
The ability to find more information on sports beyond professional teams has made the internet the greatest tool. It’s amazing to me that I can drive by any game in any town, and there is a chance the game is on the web.
And, listening to four guys debate sports in the afternoon to kill time on ESPN or FOX Sports has competition. Now, you can find people with different points of view debate on different platforms, including podcasts.
I know I am lucky to have outlets – like here in the Cleveland Jewish News and on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland – to voice my thoughts. We are living in changing times for journalism, what is filling our time and who is just spitting out sports propaganda.
While traditional pipelines of information are changing, there is more information and opinions easily accessible than ever before. You have to look through the trash to find the good stuff, but some things never change.
I hope we are all active listeners. Accepting an idea as fact without thinking about where the information is coming from, and considering who has what to gain, makes us lemmings.
On another note, bravo to the SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio for a great run hosting the USA Track and Field National Youth Outdoor Championships a few weeks ago. SPIRE President Jeff Orloff and his staff, along with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, had to maneuver with a few thousand fans and athletes to plan and run a first-class event – all while air quality issues were ongoing.
If you have not seen SPIRE, it is a massive sports complex off of I-90. The multi-million dollar facility is an official venue for Olympic and Paralympic training for the United States. The venue looks to be roaring back after some ownership changes and the COVID-19 pandemic. You can see the growth on the horizon.
Lastly, can we please stop comparing hot dog eating and competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut to other sports greats? Chestnut’s record of winning Nathan’s mustard-yellow belt awards is not in the same universe as Rafael Nadal’s French Open titles or Bill Russell’s NBA titles. End of story. I can’t believe people debated this over the Independence Day holiday.
