Being honest I think the word “moxie” is way over used, and especially in sports.

The definition is to show courage and to show determination. I think we embrace it because it is free flowing in mild Yiddish conversation.

I do think it applies to The Ohio State University quarterback C.J. Stroud. Watching the season opener at Minnesota, the quarterback battled plenty of obstacles.

He had to prove he was better than two other quarterbacks to win the starting job. Neither Jack Miller, Kyle McCord nor Stroud had thrown a single NCAA pass before the Sept. 2 season-opener. Plus, early high school graduate Quinn Ewers, the Texas native who signed a $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal, is at practice, too.

Stroud is just the fifth OSU freshman to start at quarterback. Art Schlichter was the first in 1971. Stroud is also living in the shadow of quarterback Justin Fields, who now calls the Chicago Bears of the NFL home.

By the way, being the OSU quarterback is the stuff Hollywood loves. Keanu Reeves’ back story in two movies, “The Replacements,” and “Point Break,” has him telling other characters that he was the quarterback at OSU.

This is all before Stroud’s first start.

The atmosphere in Minneapolis was hostile. The rain was falling. The stadium was filled with fans for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Let’s put a little more pressure on him. He’s handed the ball knowing that head coach Ryan Day has not lost a Big Ten game in the past two seasons. One more just for fun. OSU has never lost an opening game to a Big 10 team.

No pressure. Right?

The jitters were there for the Buckeyes. Despite an amazing 72-yard touchdown run from Miyan Williams, OSU was down 14-10 at halftime.

Most of Buckeye Nation was a little worried at some point during the game, but especially when Stroud threw an interception in the second quarter.

No way OSU could lose to Minnesota in a season with high expectations, right?

The pressures listed above kept creeping into the psyche of Buckeye Nation. Somewhere in the firing synapses of Brutus Buckeye, thoughts of Miller or McCord coming in to play quarterback were firing.

We found out why Day picked Stroud. He is cool under pressure. He rallied in the second half with four touchdown passes and led the Buckeyes to a 45-31 victory.

As Day said after the game, “keep swinging.” Stroud did and now OSU is 1-0, with a date at home in the horseshoe against Oregon Sept. 11.

I normally cringe when a player says, “I’m great” in a postgame interview. The question was about having great players around you. I think to be the field general at OSU, you better believe that narcissistic premise as a form of self-defense.

When I listened to Stroud after the game, I took into consideration the obstacles I have presented. Then I remembered the one stat bigger than 13-of-22 passing for 294 yards, and that is four touchdowns and one interception.

And he’s just 19 years old.

That’s “moxie” to me. Bring on the Ducks.

