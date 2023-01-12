The NFL regular season mercifully came to a close for the Cleveland Browns with a 28-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers Jan. 8. The winner of this season’s scapegoat was defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The Browns defensive coordinator was let go on that night after the loss that captured last place again for the Browns in the AFC North. Last season’s winner was Browns former quarterback Baker Mayfield. The loser of this award is all Browns fans who are again left wondering in what direction the team is headed.
This last game was an entire loss from the moment we got word that defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was headed home after a post-holiday airing of grievances with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot. I’m not in Berea every day, so I’m writing this from an ivory tower. I do listen to almost every word that is coming from Lou Groza Boulevard. From my seat, it seems like there is more work to be done than ever. Not having first-round picks will make this offseason feel longer than ever.
I am all in for having a front office with continuity. I just believe this season took its toll on the patience of Browns’ fans. The thought of the Jacksonville Jaguars turning things around in just one season is the story of the NFL as it just seems too easy for other franchises.
Being a Browns’ fan takes a ton of work and it should not. It’s a team that has never won the AFC North. The Browns have three second-place finishes since the AFC North arrived in 2002. The days of having back-to-back winning seasons are placed next to the end of the Reagan administration – 1988 and 1989 if you are keeping score at home.
The entire Deshaun Watson story has been putting gray hairs on fans since the trade. Dealing with off-the-field issues projected this team’s impending doom since the day of the trade for the quarterback. It will last until the Browns make the playoffs and win or the bill is finally paid off by watching Houston use the Browns’ first-round picks until 2025.
The hot seat will be hotter for everybody in Berea. Fans can’t understand why this team can’t get it together.
Meantime in Pittsburgh, head coach Mike Tomlin showed again why the Browns can’t beat the Steelers twice in one year. His game plan in the finale was pretty simple, run the ball against the defense and don’t let Browns running back Nick Chubb beat you on the ground. It got the rebuilding Steelers to within a Miami Dolphins field goal of making the playoffs.
Thomas on verge of Hall
Former Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas is on the edge of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton as one of the few who never played in a playoff game. It’s hard to believe how much wasted talent has played here especially this season.
The communication problems seem to be very loud right now. Watson has to take over as the face of the franchise at quarterback. But, it’s not really going to happen until his off-the-field issues which have been well-documented are completely settled in the offseason. Then the Browns need to deliver a few wins to start next season.
Here’s hoping everybody in Berea looks in the mirror and asks what can they do to change the culture because it’s not the happiest place on earth.
Bengals, Ravens rematch set
The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling into the playoffs as the winner of eight straight games. They are the class of the AFC North and have a chance at a second straight trip to the Super Bowl. The Bengals will host the Ravens at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 15 on NBC.
It’s a rematch of last week’s Bengals’ 27-16 win. The Ravens had four turnovers as Cincinnati opened a 24-7 halftime lead and never looked back.
The big question mark on that playoff game is the status of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who’s been hampered with a knee injury since Week 12. His last full game was on Nov. 27, 2022. He does have good lifetime numbers against the Bengals, going 6-2, including 2-1 on the Bengals’’ home turf.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is 3-2 lifetime against the Ravens. He’s averaging 311 yards per game against Baltimore, which includes a 525-yard performance in 2021. If Jackson is on the field, get your popcorn. If he’s not, Cincy should feel good about seeing the winner of the Buffalo Bills game versus Miami in the second round.
Cavs eyeing trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers are out west this week. The team was 26-15 heading into games Jan. 10 and Jan. 12. The last time the Cavs started this strong, they lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors six seasons ago, which seems like just yesterday.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. Feb. 9 and the Cavs are eying a forward. Four names flying in “rumorville” are the Detroit Pistons Bojan Bogdanovic, the Sacramento Kings Harrison Barnes, the Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma and the Dallas Mavericks Tim Hardaway Jr. No matter who they bring in, the Cavs are never passive about trying to make the team better.
Hockey hits
It’s been a rough start for the Columbus Blue Jackets as they are in the basement looking up. At this rate, they are battling Chicago and Anaheim for the top pick in the NHL Draft. According to myhockeydraft.com, the top two players are center Connor Bedard, who plays in the Western Hockey League and University of Michigan center Adam Fantilli.
The Ohio State Buckeyes will play Fantilli this weekend in Ann Arbor, Mich., then in Columbus Feb. 16 and finally in the outdoor game at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland Feb. 17.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.