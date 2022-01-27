The greatest weekend of football. It’s tough to argue with what we witnessed, as the NFL proved this past weekend why it is No. 1. Four playoff games all decided on the last play of the game. The league could not ask for a better weekend. It is going to be very hard for the AFC and NFC Championship games to live up to what we just witnessed.
The Cincinnati Bengals continue to make this a special season. Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal to beat Tennessee gave Cincinnati its first road playoff win in team history. The only thing standing between head coach Zak Taylor’s team and the Super Bowl is the Kansas City Chiefs. The AFC Championship game will be played at 3 p.m. Jan. 30 in Kansas City, Mo.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 348 yards to lead Cincinnati to a 19-16 win over the AFC’s No. 1 seed. There is little doubt his leadership on and off the field makes him the center of attention in the Queen City. His commitment to the game, teammates and city has made him an NFL star in just two seasons.
On Jan. 2, some team needed to step out and take control of the AFC North. Most of the second half of the season, just one game separated the worst from the first between Cincinnati, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. The signature win for Cincinnati over Kansas City, 34-31, in week 17 deflated all of Cleveland’s dreams as the Bengals began to leave the rest of the AFC North in the dust. During that game Burrow outshined Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes with 4 touchdowns and 446 passing yards. It makes you wonder how the Browns destroyed Cincinnati 41-16 in week nine.
Perhaps the week 9 loss was a wake-up call in Cincinnati. The Bengals went 5-2 in the next seven games. The Browns were 2-5 during the same period.
Cincinnati will need to repeat the week 17 win over Kansas City. It will not be an easy task. Just ask the Buffalo Bills. A 13-second drive by Mahomes, then an overtime touchdown pass to Travis Kelce – a Cleveland Heights and University of Cincinnati standout – cemented the Chiefs’ playoff win last weekend. It will go down as one of the greatest playoff victories in NFL history.
Overtime changes coming
Kansas City’s win over Buffalo will be the catalyst for overtime reform in the NFL. Let’s be honest. Nobody outside of Buffalo or Kansas City wanted to see the game end, especially because Bills quarterback Josh Allen was amazing. Four touchdown passes from Allen and a record 25 points in the final two minutes of the game from both teams led even the average fan to want more. The crime is that we didn’t get to see Allen have one more chance to win the game.
The overtime rule to allow the receiving team in overtime to win if they score a touchdown needs to be changed. Both teams should be able to possess the ball once. Buffalo’s defense had a chance to stop Kansas City and did not. Under the rules, that is enough in a modified sudden death over-time. The NFL changed the rule in 2010 to allow the defensive team to get the ball back if they can hold the other team to a field goal.
Run a simple Google search to see how many stories were written this week about changing the format of overtime. Here’s one more: Just play a normal quarter for overtime.
I can’t remember the last time I heard someone complain about an overtime game being too long. Viewers are glued to the screen to see who wins. The Chiefs-Bills game averaged 34.5 million viewers. According to tvline.com that is up 20% from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus New Orleans Saints game a year ago.
One of the biggest reasons we were in a hurry to end these games was because of the silly blackout rules that stopped home cities from watching games on TV if a stadium wasn’t sold out. Those days are over.
We need to be honest. The reason the NFL would want to change the overtime format has nothing to do with competition.
If the NFL is good at one thing, it is greed. This is the same league that charges full prices for meaningless scrimmages and calls them, “pre-season.” Greed is right up the owner’s alley. Playing a full extra quarter can guarantee television and radio more commercial time. Including a third two-minute warning.
Last point on the greatest weekend of football: Tom Brady said earlier this week that his wife Gisele Bündchen is going to have a big say in his future. Despite losing to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, Brady led the Bucs to an amazing second half comeback, scoring 24 points after halftime. I thought they were going to pull off the win. He said she hates watching her 44-year-old husband get hit every game. He has one more year left on his contract and plays like he is a 25-year-old.
While I would hate to see him retire, he has earned the right to be called the greatest of all-time. But this new group of quarterbacks is going to push for that title and I can’t wait to see it.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.