On Aug. 5, the Cleveland Browns’ new era will finally have a player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offensive tackle Joe Thomas will be the first player since the post 1999 version of the team to be enshrined into Canton’s hallowed halls.
Thomas earned his yellow jacket by being the best player on some really, really bad teams on the lakefront. Thomas played in 10,363 straight regular season snaps. He made the Pro Bowl in 10 of his 11 seasons in Cleveland. Late in his career, he had the chance to play for the Denver Broncos, but he chose to stay in Cleveland and finish what he started.
After every game, he stayed in the locker room. And after every loss, he answered questions. He was never bothered by the media, always embraced by the fans and respected by his peers.
Earlier this week, I caught up with Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer, who jumped at the chance to talk about his former Browns’ teammate. He told me, “Joe said as long as you are within 10 yards of me, I have you covered. Outside of that, you are on your own,” referencing the outstanding job Thomas did of keeping quarterbacks safe.
Hoyer also added Thomas was the face of the franchise, and his respect around the league was well-deserved and earned.
The difficult part about looking back at Thomas’ career is it seems wasted. That’s especially when you consider he was on the same line as Alex Mack, John Greco, Mitchell Schwartz and Joel Bitonio. Many believe Bitonio will follow Thomas into the Pro Football Hall of Fame someday.
While the playoffs are not on Thomas’ resume, his hard work has paid off. He may not have reached his team goal, but now he has a yellow jacket to keep him warm when he reflects on his days in Cleveland.
The Browns and New York Jets are the featured teams in this year’s hall of fame game. Word coming out of Canton is Stark County will also be jumping as plenty of Jets and Miami Dolphins fans of former Jets’ Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko, and the Dolphins’ Zack Thomas will be filling hotel rooms in Northeast Ohio, too.
The game has added an extra week of practice for the two teams playing, plus it gives them a fourth preseason game. The NFL season is now 17 weeks, and all signs are pointing toward a Week 18. Could the NFL make the hall of fame game a regular-season contest? That could happen, especially if the preseason moves to just two games.
They would have to add some seats to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and it can be done. Look at the temporary grandstands every week in the PGA. It wasn’t too long ago the south stands at Ohio Stadium came down after the last home game of the season. Looking at the NFL taking away one home game for international and neutral site games each season, now is the time to make the move. Once teams get used to having nine home games a year, it would be too late.
They might also have to separate the induction ceremony from the game by a few more days. But, the NFL is a 365-day league. If it can turn the NFL Draft into a major event, it can add to the glamour of where the game began by doubling down on opening weekend and make the hall of fame game into more than a scrimmage.
NEW DAY FOR OSU-MICHIGAN GAME?
There’s been plenty of talk this past week about the college football tradition involving Ohio State and Michigan. OSU head coach Ryan Day talked about the scheduling of the game first and upset some fans, but after Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh gave his take, it seems like a reality that will happen in the near future.
Both coaches touched on it at the Big Ten Media Days.
“If it was the same as it was this past year, we’d be playing back-to-back games and, who knows, maybe playing them again in the playoffs, so I think that needs to be taken into consideration,” Day said of when the game takes place.
Harbaugh answered the same question, first by saying it would be played “whenever it’s scheduled.” He then added “I don’t have a particular opinion of when it should be played. Right now, it’s been played the last game of the season. I think everyone’s used to that.”
Moving the Ohio State-Michigan game off Thanksgiving weekend and no longer being played as the final regular season game of the year is now a question for the future. The restructuring of the playoffs and the conference championship game has changed the importance of the game. It used to be to see who from the Big Ten would play against the PAC-10 representative in the Rose Bowl, but those days are long gone.
Moving “The Game” also gives both teams a better chance to bounce back in the rankings as the season progresses for the team that loses. It is better for the conference, and you know it will mean more revenue. Fans will watch no matter when the game is played. The coaches may have surprised everybody by talking about changing the date, but the driving force will be money. If the schools, conferences and television networks can make more cash off the game, pack your bags and enjoy a stress-free Thanksgiving weekend. If that is possible.
