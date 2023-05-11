Mother’s Day always brings out the reflections of what moms do for us. In sports, the dream of many athletes is to be able to gift a house or a car to mom as the ultimate achievement of getting a contract to play. The odds of that happening are so slim. It still makes me happy, though, when I hear a player has done that for his or her mom.
In our house, like so many houses, my wife is the one that goes the extra mile to handling the details of making sure the life of a youth or high school athlete is as smooth as possible. This among the 10,000 other responsibilities in her normal, everyday life. She always makes sure all the little details are done. For this, I am so thankful.
As a mom in the stands, she is smart at picking her battles. It’s difficult to believe I might get a little “too into the moment” when it comes to athletics. She is the one who grounds me when I know I am over the top.
I guess that’s why I think it is awesome she can sit and watch any game and listen to drivel by other parents who complain in the stands. I don’t know how she does it.
What is impressive is how she handles others in the stands who are out of line, most of the time after a few drinks. She kills them with kindness or listens without reaction. This is especially true at youth events when some in the stands think they just bought a ticket to a professional game and forget the players are 8-year-olds. They also forget the coaches and scorekeepers are volunteers.
I can’t tell you how many times I have been on the bench or in the dugout when I have looked across the ice or the field to see her sitting there. If our kids make a mistake or are struggling, she is ready to look back with the “it will be OK” stare.
Perhaps that is the greatest gift all mothers can give to us. It’s the power of taking turmoil and squashing it to the ground like a superhero in sports or in life. The lasting imprint of a mother’s wisdom has a profound effect on all of us in sports.
Thank you to all the moms for all you do.
Column among best in state again
Thank you to the Associated Press Media Editors for placing this column among the best in the state for the second year in a row. I am always impressed with our readers and the feedback for a statewide weekly newspaper. I can’t thank Editor Bob Jacob enough for making the column look so good. I also want to tip my cap to the rest of the Cleveland Jewish News staff. It’s amazing how a weekly paper competes with the big boys across the state.
Rare Jewish MLB match-up
It was a rare match-up in Atlanta on May 5. Max Fried on the hill for the Braves against Baltimore Orioles’ Dean Kremer. It was rare because both starting pitchers are Jewish.
According to Studyfinds.org, this is the first time it has happened since 1977. In that game, the New York Yankees’ Red Holtzman faced the Detroit Tigers’ Dave Roberts. Those two pitchers started against each other twice – in 1976 and 1977.
It has only happened twice before when Brush High School and Kent State University standout Steve Stone faced Hall-of-Famer Sandy Koufax in 1971, and the other was in 1966 when Koufax faced Holtzman.
Both Kremer and Fried each threw six innings. Kremer picked up his third win of the season in a 9-4 victory, while Fried suffered his first loss after starting 2-0. But, the winner is a young Jewish pitcher somewhere, who can believe it can happen for them after seeing the headline.
Condolences for Gilbert family
Finally, condolences to the Gilbert family on the passing of the son of Cavaliers’ owner, Dan Gilbert. Nick Gilbert passed away May 6. He was best known as the bow-tie wearing son, who was the good-luck charm of the team when it won the draft lottery in 2011.
“What is not to like” was Nick’s quote to Cavs’ fans after winning the lottery to get Kyrie Irving.
Gilbert was just 26 years old. He fought a battle against neurofibromatosis his entire life. I was lucky to be on that trip to New York with Nick and members of the Cavs’ front office, media and rock star Machine Gun Kelly. It will always put a smile on my face. My thoughts are with the Gilbert family.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.