Ohio State rolled through another team this past weekend. This time it was Rutgers. In fact, things are so good right now that the media is eying quarterback C.J. Stroud’s second half interception as a focal point for why the Buckeyes might be in trouble down the road. The hard part is they could be right. It was a careless play.
But, then I think about the fact Ohio State could whip 98% of the teams in the country. They are destroying other teams like Mike Tyson did in his early days of boxing. Even without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Meanwhile, running back Miyan Williams’ rushing performance is the stuff that would make Woody Hayes smile. He tied Pete Johnson and Keith Byers as the only three Buckeyes to have five rushing touchdowns in a single game. In the old days that kind of a game would propel a player to Columbus immortality to have some kind of commercial deal after they are done playing. Now with name, image and likeness deals they can take immediate advantage.
Next the Buckeyes face Cleveland Heights High School grad Mel Tucker’s Michigan State Spartans Oct. 8. Sparty isn’t what we thought they would be and the only X-factor is that Ohio State is on the road for the first time in six games, but even that feels like a stretch.
Same ol’ Browns?
Tell me if you have heard this one before. Last drive of the game for the Browns and the quarterback throws an interception inside of the final minute near the opposition’s 40-yard line. The punchline is the same for the Oct. 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons as it was against the New York Jets two weeks earlier. Yes, I’ve heard this one before.
The Browns’ season gets more difficult. According to ESPN, heading into the Falcons’ game, the Browns had the easiest schedule in the NFL through four games. Now get ready for the second hardest schedule in the NFL behind the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh will be switching quarterbacks this week, like the Browns will do against the Texans in week 13. Pitt rookie Kenny Pickett took over for Ohio native Mitchell Trubisky in the Steelers’ last second loss to the Jets.
But, back to the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski will shoulder the blame once again for the loss to Atlanta. Dreams of starting the season 3-1 seemed to be crushed by a few simple decisions. Walking away on the first drive of the game inside Atlanta’s 5-yard line with no points set the tone for the Browns faithful to become super antsy with Stefanski.
If you were already off the Stefanski bandwagon, he had a head scratcher of a quote after the game. After saying he needs to own a large part of the loss, he went on to tell the press, “I’m not going to be results based, I’m always going to fall back on our process and try to put our guys in a place to succeed.”
In the NFL, that sounds good on paper, but it’s what costs coaches their jobs in the end.
It was early in the game. I understand why he wanted seven points over three. It’s a gamble and Stefanski lost. Going away from the run midway through the fourth quarter was also a killer. It’s where he was outcoached. Once the Falcons threw an interception, they knew the running game was the answer. So, they did it 15 straight times. It worked.
The Browns were missing three of their four starters on the defensive line. The 15 running plays was the prelude to the end for the Browns.
The coach talks about putting his players in the best position to win. For the second time this season, putting quarterback Jacoby Brissett in a must-succeed drive at the end of the game didn’t work. Denzel Ward’s late face masking penalty was also a killer.
The next game can’t get here fast enough.
However, the next few weeks will be against some of the league’s best quarterbacks. Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen and Tom Brady are all straight ahead.
The water on Lake Erie is looking rough from here on out.
Cincinnati climbs back to .500
While we bring up the Cincinnati Bengals and Tagovailoa, Cincinnati quietly has worked out of an 0-2 hole to get back to .500. In fact, the Bengals were the only winners in the AFC North in the last round of games and have worked their way into a tie for first place.
But it was really hard to care about the game against the Miami Dolphins after Tagovailoa was taken off the field. The heat was really turned up because he looked like he suffered a concussion in the game against the Bills on Sept. 25. He looked like he was paralyzed in the Bengals game just a few days later on Sept. 29. Thank goodness that was not the case.
The bottom line after all the finger pointing and future possible legal action is the league needs to take a look at the concussion protocol again.
Cincinnati will play the Baltimore Ravens Oct. 9. It should be a good match up. The winner will set the tone for who will be the leader in the AFC North and the team to be chased for the rest of the season. Early returns smell like the North is looking at just one playoff team this year.
Guardians in the playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians welcome the playoffs to Progressive Field Oct. 7. These limbo games before the playoffs against the Kansas City Royals are stretching things out. But, at least we are getting to see the future of catching behind the plate in Bo Naylor. He joined his brother, Josh, on the big-league roster recently. The best part about the early clinch is the Guardians can set up the playoff rotation. Flipping Shane Bieber and Tristan McKenzie puts them in line to start Bieber in game one and McKenzie in game two. It also leaves Cal Quantrill ready to roll for game three.
Here’s to at least having a chance to end baseball’s longest dry spell – putting to bed the run that started with the 1949 season. I know it seems a like stretch to even type that statement. But, why not? All this team has known is doubters. They have kept them quiet at every turn. Here’s to good luck on getting 15 wins and keeping the critics silent.
Imagine having to say, “the Guardians win the World Series.” I can live with that.
If you have a suggestion for a column idea for Andy Baskin, send him an email at columnists@cjn.org. He can be heard on “Baskin & Phelps” weekdays on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland at audacy.com.